Fourth defeat in a row as Cork City pay for lapses in concentration

Treaty United 2 Cork City 1

IT'S NOW four consecutive defeats for Cork City after they lost 2-1 to Treaty United in their SEE Airtricity League First Division encounter at Markets Field on Friday night.

Cian Coleman scored for the visitors but goals from Anthony O’Donnell and Matt Keane in each half earned the Limerick side the bragging rights in this Munster Derby.

It was an improved performance by City but at the crucial moments they switched off and let themselves down.

City manager Colin Healy made two changes from the side that were defeated by Shelbourne in their last outing. Dale Holland and Beineon O’Brien-Whitmarsh came into the team for their first starts of the season replacing City captain Gearoid Morrissey, who missed the game through injury and striker Jack Walsh, who missed out through suspension after being sent off against Shels.

There was a familiar face in the Treaty team with former City goalkeeper Tadgh Ryan in goal for Tommy Barrett’s side, but other former City players Joel Coustrain and Charlie Fleming missed the game through injury and suspension.

City looked to impose themselves in the game early on and had the first chance in the 14 th minute when Dylan McGlade jinked past a Treaty player from just outside the area but his effort was saved by Ryan who perhaps made the save look more difficult than it was for the benefit of the cameras in the ground.

That seemed to spark Treaty into life and the home side grew into the game. Sean McSweeney registered Barrett’s side first effort on goal but he could not hit the target.

Treaty took the lead in the 31st minute through Corkonian O’Donnell. The visitors had survived a scare after Treaty’s previous corner was nearly headed into his own net by Jonas Hakkinenen but City were punished from the resulting corner. Treaty’s Clyde O’Connell found himself unmarked at the back post whose headed effort came off the crossbar, but the ball fell kindly to O’Donnell, who had the simplest of tasks to tap home.

City could have drawn level through O’Brien-Whitmarsh. The striker found himself unmarked in the penalty area from a Ronan Hurley cross but was let down by a poor touch when heading the ball was probably the easier and better option.

Treaty could have gone further ahead but Mark McNulty saved smartly from a well-driven effort by Ed McCarthy.

City did find themselves back on level terms with five minutes remaining in the half. McGlade collecting the ball on the left and side and crossed for City captain on the night Coleman and he powered a header beyond Ryan, to score his second goal of the season.

Cork City's Cian Coleman celebrates his goal in Limerick. Picture: Brian Arthur

It was no more than City deserved.

Although they hadn’t had many efforts on goal, they dominated possession in the first half and were the better team. They were more inclined to put balls in the box unlike previous games and were rewarded with the goal.

City began the second half nervously. Firstly, O’Connell had an effort on goal before O’Donnell again caused City trouble from a corner but couldn’t direct his header on target.

City were lucky not to be behind again before the hour mark. Healy’s side troubles at set-pieces continued as O’ Donnell header hit the City crossbar from an inswinging free-kick and McSweeney’s follow-up effort went wide.

Coleman would have had his second of the evening in the 65 th minute were it not for a wonderful save from Ryan. The former City goalkeeper managed to get the slightest of fingertips to steer Coleman’s glancing header onto the crossbar.

Barrett’s side were back in front with 12 minutes remaining. A long throw from Marc Ludden dropped into the City area and after a bit of pinball, the ball dropped to Keane who smashed the ball into the City net from close range.

City’s second-half performance didn’t reflect their first and they need to learn to overcome difficult moments in games if they want to climb the table.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Kargbo (Murphy 85), Hakkinen, Heaven, Hurley; Coleman, Holland (Bargary 69), Byrne; McGlade, Crowley, O’Brien-Whitmarsh.

TREATY UNITED: Ryan; Lynch, O’Donnell, Guerins, Ludden; McCarthy, Walsh, O’Connell, McSweeney, Keane; Lynch (McKevitt 65).

Referee: R Dowling