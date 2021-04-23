Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 14:45

Peter O'Mahony returns to captain Munster while Leinster rest key players

Reds are fully focused on the Rainbow Cup but their rivals have Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle on the horizon
Peter O'Mahony returns to captain Munster while Leinster rest key players

Cork's Peter O'Mahony returns to captain Munster. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Eamonn Murphy

CAPTAIN Peter O’Mahony is back in the Munster line-up to face Leinster on Saturday in the Rainbow Cup.

The Cork man is joined by another Ireland international from Leeside, Shane Daly in the starting 15, while Niall Scannell also starts with Fineen Wycherley and Gavin Coombes in reserve.

Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Ben Healy and Calvin Nash are named among the replacements in the Reds' squad for the first game since the loss to Toulouse in the Champions Cup.

Munster veteran Keith Earls is just one try away from equalling Simon Zebo’s record of 60 tries for the province.

Leinster have a more experimental team selected for the game at the RDS, with a host of big names in cold storage ahead of the Champions Cup semi-final against Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle.

Gavin Coombes and Shane Daly at training. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Gavin Coombes and Shane Daly at training. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Subs: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Calvin Nash.

LEINSTER: Jordan Larmour; Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose (c), Rory O’Loughlin, James Lowe; Harry Byrne, Hugh O’Sullivan; Ed Byrne, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter; Ross Molony, Ryan Baird; Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Caelan Doris

Subs:

Seán Cronin, Peter Dooley, Michael Bent, James Ryan, Scott Fardy, Cormac Foley, Ciarán Frawley, Tommy O’Brien.

Read More

Munster badly need the lift of a Rainbow Cup win over Leinster

More in this section

2021 European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics - Day 1 Cork's Meg Ryan impresses at European Gymnastics Championships
Cobh's Sonia O’Sullivan to take Nike coaching role based in Portland, Oregon Cobh's Sonia O’Sullivan to take Nike coaching role based in Portland, Oregon
Cork City raise €2,000 in the memory of club legend John Kennedy Cork City raise €2,000 in the memory of club legend John Kennedy
cork rugby
Irish senior internationals cleared to return to basketball training

Irish senior internationals cleared to return to basketball training

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY