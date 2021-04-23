'Entertainers' Cork City need to stop the leaks in defence against Waves

CORK CITY WFC will be looking to claim their first victory of the 2021 Women’s National League season this Saturday afternoon when they face DLR Waves at Turner’s Cross.

So far this campaign, City have been the entertainers in the division with their three fixtures to date seeing a total of 15 goals being registered with the two points they have earned coming from two 3-3 draws.

Unfortunately for their manager, Rónán Collins, only six of those have been scored by his players and having seen his side give away some careless goals in their game away to Bohemians last weekend, he knows where they need to improve.

“There was a lot of stuff that we are happy with and a lot of stuff that we weren’t happy with,” he said.

“What we have seen all season is a lot of green shoots on stuff that we have been working on and that we want in place long term from the girls.

“That has been a lot of positives but obviously, there are things we need to tighten up on. If we can tighten up on them we would have made a lot of progress but we have definitely learned a lot so far this season.

It’s always a concern when you are conceding goals but it is how you are conceding them, especially some of the goals in that Bohs game were needless goals to give away.

“But those situations happen, you want to lower the times it happens. It was bad decision making and the more opportunities you have to make decisions the more your decision making improves, that comes with games.

“That’s the nature of nothing having that experience under that pressure at that level. It’s something we are disappointed with but it’s part of the process.”

DLR Waves come into this game in confident form having avoided defeat in their two outings as they followed their spirited 1-1 draw with Wexford Youths by beating Galway 2-1 last Saturday.

CONFIDENT

City’s last pre-season friendly also saw them lose 4-0 to their upcoming opponents but Collins is hopeful his side can rise to the occasion and earn the three points that would see them climb above Waves in the table.

“Our games have been very entertaining so far and typically DLR Waves are our most entertaining games every season so it should definitely be a game for people to catch on WatchLOI.ie,” he insisted.

“If we can move the ball again like we have done at certain times this season and then we can be just a bit more clued in in certain situations, I think it could go quite positive for us.

“But DLR are very good, they are always a very good team to play against. They have slowly improved year on year and this season already their results have shown their development.

“It’s going to be a tough task against them. Another big thing about them, it was funny enough in that pre-season game they went and pressed us a good bit whereas so far this season they have kind of dropped off teams.

“It will be interesting to see what they will do this weekend, that will tell a lot. Last season they beat us in a pre-season friendly as well but we managed to get the better of them during the season but it is always a close affair.

“Winning the game is always the goal in mind, we just need to put the bricks in place that will make us achieve that but as long as we are developing and learning we are going to be happy.

The Leesiders were boosted by Riona Crowley and Kelly Leahy’s return to fitness ahead of the game against Bohs but they will again be without key players Nathalie O’Brien, Zara Foley, Sophie Liston, and Katie McCarthy.

“Nathalie has a hairline fracture on her ankle so she will be out for a while,” confirmed Collins.

“It is always hard to put a timeline on them but she might be out for maybe six to eight weeks.

“Sophie and Zara have ankle ligament issues so it’s not easy to tell with them either, they may be back a bit sooner or it could take a bit longer than Nathalie.

“The three of them will be out for a while and Katie has an Achilles tendinopathy which can be even more difficult than a ligament injury to put a timeline on but hopefully they will all be back sooner rather than later.”