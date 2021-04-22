Cork City now under pressure to get three points from Treaty United

WEEK five of the new season and Cork City are under pressure to get three points tonight against an in-form Treaty United.

With just one win from the opening four games, there is no doubt Colin Healy is under a little bit of pressure, and mainly that pressure will come from within himself to get more points on the table.

A disappointing start to the season for City and one not many of us would have expected.

However, Healy is still confident that his lads will find their form, preferably starting with a top performance.

Healy was quoted at the press conference earlier this week saying his players have a great attitude and he just believes they are taking longer than expected to click as a unit.

“They are a great bunch of lads, their attitude is spot on, and I do believe we have enjoyed a lot of possession in all the games we played, however, we have given away soft goals and I know that’s not good enough,” said Healy.

“They are a young side, they are a new side, but in saying that I know there is still a lot of experience in the group also, and the problem at the moment is the lads are just taking a little bit longer than I expected to click.”

Friday, they travel to the Markets Field to take on Treaty who are undefeated so far this season.

With one win and three draws, the home side will be confident heading into tonight’s clash.

City know this will be another tough test as Treaty have looked very organised and comfortable in their opening games. They have been solid in the back, only conceding two goals in four games while scoring three, while City have conceded six and scored three. Added spice to this fixture are former Cork City players and Cork men.

Tadgh Ryan, Charlie Fleming, and Anthony O’Donnell will all be up for this game, some with a point to prove.

POSITIVES

Positives to take from watching City over the past few weeks is that they managed to keep good possession for the majority of the 90 minutes in each game, but it’s the end product that has been the problem.

Although striker Jack Walsh has been their stand out player so far, he cannot do it all by himself. Getting very little support up top has been a factor in City’s lack of scoring and this needs to change.

Walsh will miss out, having been red-carded against Shels last weekend, so Cian Murphy may slot in for him. I would expect that Healy would go with more or less the same XI otherwise.

If Steven Beattie is fit, he may come in to replace Uniss Kargbo; however, the latter did very well last week and if he is to start, I wouldn’t have a problem with that.

Dale Holland was introduced last weekend and he too did well and got stuck in, will he start? I do think the midfield area needs a little shake up alright.

I thought Cian Coleman and Gearoid Morrissey did well last week; however, maybe one of the two could still be a little more creative going forward alongside Alec Byrne.

Regardless of who Healy starts, he needs a 100% from every player because three points is almost vital at this stage, to stop teams pulling away at the top.

Healy knows this, and I’m sure he will have his players fired up to get all three points. He needs to, really!

Meanwhile, Cobh Ramblers will look to get their second win of the season as they face Bray at home.

Stuart Ashton’s side have suffered a few injuries; however, that hasn’t affected the side and, in fact, it showed the depth and strength of the squad as youngsters such as Chris O’Reilly and Killian Cooper have come in and made an impact.

Ramblers are just a point ahead of Bray on the table; however, the latter will be looking for their first win of the season and Gary Cronin’s men will be a tough test for Ashton’s side.

Here’s hoping for two wins this weekend from both Cork sides.