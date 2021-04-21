Cork City raise €2,000 in the memory of club legend John Kennedy

JOHN Kennedy gave everything to Cork City and, following his untimely passing last year, the club has been able to donate €2,000 in his name to Marymount Hospice.

The club produced a limited edition ‘JFK Jumper’ sold through the online shop in December.

The grey jumper was a remake of a 1990’s merchandise item John Kennedy was wearing while holding his daughter Grace soon after she was born.

Soon after John's death, Grace posted the image on social media which went viral, and the club decided to embark on redesigning the item and putting it back on sale for a limited time. While doing so, the club decided to donate all proceeds from the sales of the jumper to a charity close to John’s heart, Marymount Hospice.

Hailing from Skibb, he was well known for his work with Ógra Chorcaí, from 1988 to 2013, and later Foróige, as well as his grá for Cork City. John was 32 years volunteering at Turner's Cross, after initially bringing a group of kids from Farranree to a match in 1988, and slowly getting involved with City through another late club legend Noelle Feeney.

Speaking in 2019, John Kennedy said: "I always use the phrase, City 'til I die – and beyond, one of these days I will go beyond but I’d like to think that, wherever I’m floating, I’ll still see the games."

Cork City are certainly ensuring he won't be forgotten by the Rebel Army faithful.

The funeral of John Kennedy at Holy Cross Church, Mahon, last year. Picture: Larry Cummins

Cork City FC commercial manager Paul Deasy said: “We are delighted to be able to donate the proceeds from the sales to Marymount.

"This was a charity very close to John and we hope he would be very proud of this initiative. We would like to thank Grace and the Kennedy family with the help around this - the jumpers sold out on both occasions in seconds, and this is a testament to the place John will always hold in the hearts and memories of the wider CCFC community.”

Speaking on behalf of Marymount, Head of Fundraising and Communications Paula McGovern thanked the club.

“We are very appreciative of Cork City FC’s ongoing support and their creative ways of helping Marymount throughout the years.

"John himself was always a huge driver of fundraising initiatives for Marymount and raised a significant amount of money for Marymount through the years. We were deeply sorry to hear of his passing and our sincere condolences go to his family and friends.

"This jumper sale was a lovely thoughtful way to raise funds while honouring John’s memory and we thank Grace and the Kennedy family for their support.

"Every euro raised for Marymount makes a difference. We need to raise €3.5 million each year to sustain our current level of services and our fundraising efforts have been badly impacted by Covid-19. Thank you to all who supported.”