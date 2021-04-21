First serve time as Douglas Lawn Tennis Club re-opens on Monday

NEXT Monday Douglas Lawn Tennis Club (DLTC) will re-open its six flood-lit all-weather tennis courts. Closed since December 30 due to Covid restrictions, members are thrilled to be returning to their club which will be open seven days a week.

Speaking in advance of the opening Mike Ryan, President, DLTC said: “Monday is a very exciting day for the club and we cannot wait to be back playing.

"Since the start of the pandemic, we have worked hard behind the scenes to keep the courts and tennis club in excellent condition and ensure the safety of our members. We are always mindful of guidelines issued by the HSE and Tennis Ireland, more recently adhering to level 5 restrictions and now preparing our approach to re-opening.

"Clonakilty Distillery provides our supplies of hand sanitiser available both in the clubhouse and adjacent to the courts and our Covid signage and posters display the stay safe guidelines for exercising outdoors.

"We post regular updates for our club staff, members, coaches and volunteers on our members Facebook page, ensuring all are well informed of how to adhere to the protocols and return safely to play.

“The pandemic has left many longing for ways to stay physically and socially active while still adhering to the social distancing and other precautions. Tennis can 'serve' these purposes as it’s a non-contact sport, allowing you to stay at least six feet apart.”

To keep members motivated since closing in late December, DLTC organised a number of initiatives such as a six-week Junior Lockdown Challenge and they had lots of fun with their fantastic junior tennis stars, their parents/videographers, and committee members who set tough challenges.

The club also designed and sourced their very own snoods in navy and black and these are available for purchase. The social committee organised a virtual talk to help members all stay healthy and focused and in the past few weeks keep fit tips have been posted on the club members' Facebook page to prepare for the return to court on Monday (www.facebook.com/douglaslawn.tennis).

Members are encouraged to book their time and court number by using club manager, the club's online membership management system. Match start times will not overlap to ensure members maintain social and physical distancing.