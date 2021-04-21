Colin Healy pays tribute to departing John Cotter

Cork City manager Colin Healy has praised his departing assistant John Cotter, who is the leave the club in the next fortnight.

On Tuesday, Healy confirmed the news, first reported in The Echo, that Cotter is to take up a Limerick-based role with the FAI, necessitating his stepping down as second-in-command at Turner’s Cross. Former City player Cotter was assistant to John Caulfield during the club’s successful 2014-18 period and then took over on an interim basis after Caulfield’s time came to an end.

After a stint as Waterford assistant, Cotter returned to the Rebel Army when Healy became interim manager at the end of last season and the boss has hailed the impact he had.

“Cotts will be leaving over the next two weeks,” he said.

“Obviously, he has got a different role within the FAI so he’ll be moving on.

“What John has done for the club has been magnificent. When he came in first and I was a player, he was fantastic. As a coach and as a friend, he’s been brilliant. He has the respect of every player in the dressing room. Are we sad to see him go? Absolutely, he’s an excellent coach with a fantastic attitude and work ethic. He’s moving on to a different job, and we wish him the best with it.”

As to the likelihood of appointing a replacement for Cotter, it is something he will look at in due course, with Friday’s SSE Airtricity League First Division clash against Treaty United taking priority.

“There probably will be,” he said, “but we’re still looking around at the moment.

“The focus now is on Friday night against Treaty, so that’s what we’re doing.”

City, who beat Cobh Ramblers in their opening league game last month, have lost three in a row since then while Treaty, who host them at Markets Field (7.45pm) are unbeaten after four games. Healy is waiting to see the extent of a number of injuries.

“We have a few knocks from the other night,” he says.

“We have Steven Beattie with his hamstring, Gearóid Morrissey has a tight hamstring, Cian Bargary has an ankle knock from the Athlone game and Dylan McGlade has a sore groin.

“We have a few bodies on the treatment table at the moment but we’ll see what they’re like.”

Despite the poor form, Healy isn’t panicking.

“Training has been good this week,” he says.

“The lads came in on Monday after a disappointing result on Friday but there has been a good atmosphere. We need to start picking up results so it’s important that we have a good attitude going into the game Friday night.”