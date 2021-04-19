Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 11:00

Tottenham sack Jose Mourinho days before their Carabao Cup final

He replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham manager in November 2019
Tottenham sack Jose Mourinho days before their Carabao Cup final

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Spurs this morning.

José Mourinho has been sacked as manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

Mourinho’s position has come under increasing scrutiny following a run of form that has seen Spurs win just once in their past six games, a period in which the club were dumped out of the Europa League by Dinamo Zagreb in humiliating fashion, fall behind in the race for Champions League qualification and generally perform poorly.

It was expected, however, that the Portuguese would at least get the chance to lead the side into Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. Assistant coach Ryan Mason and Chris Powell, who is head of coaching at Tottenham’s academy, are expected to take over for the remainder of the season.

The sacking comes less than 24 hours after Tottenham announced they were part of the hugely controversial Super League and, therefore, this could be seen as a case of the club attempting to bury bad news. And letting go of Mourinho is undeniably bad news for the club’s hierarchy given the huge expense of hiring him – the 58-year-old is believed to earning close to £12m a year – and fact that he arrived as a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, who was incredibly popular with the fanbase having led Tottenham to consistently high finishes in the Premier League and to the Champions League final in 2019.

Mourinho has now been sacked by three different clubs in England – Chelsea, twice, Manchester United and Spurs.

More in this section

Darren Sweetman 3/6/2020 Darren Sweetnam could have shone for Cork, but hurling fans wish him well at La Rochelle
Munster v Racing Metro 92 - Heineken Cup Pool 1 Round 6 Simon Zebo 'thrilled and honoured' to come home to play for Munster
Keith Ricken and Barry Corkery will help players, coaches and parents as underage Cork GAA clubs return Keith Ricken and Barry Corkery will help players, coaches and parents as underage Cork GAA clubs return
Tempers flare betweenn Mark Keane and Jason Foley 8/11/2020

Cork football hero Mark Keane ready for his second Aussie Rules start

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY