Tottenham sack Jose Mourinho days before their Carabao Cup final

José Mourinho has been sacked as manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

Mourinho’s position has come under increasing scrutiny following a run of form that has seen Spurs win just once in their past six games, a period in which the club were dumped out of the Europa League by Dinamo Zagreb in humiliating fashion, fall behind in the race for Champions League qualification and generally perform poorly.

It was expected, however, that the Portuguese would at least get the chance to lead the side into Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. Assistant coach Ryan Mason and Chris Powell, who is head of coaching at Tottenham’s academy, are expected to take over for the remainder of the season.

The sacking comes less than 24 hours after Tottenham announced they were part of the hugely controversial Super League and, therefore, this could be seen as a case of the club attempting to bury bad news. And letting go of Mourinho is undeniably bad news for the club’s hierarchy given the huge expense of hiring him – the 58-year-old is believed to earning close to £12m a year – and fact that he arrived as a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, who was incredibly popular with the fanbase having led Tottenham to consistently high finishes in the Premier League and to the Champions League final in 2019.

Mourinho has now been sacked by three different clubs in England – Chelsea, twice, Manchester United and Spurs.