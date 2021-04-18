Millroad Knight and Seomra Nate retain their unbeaten records in Supersprint at Curraheen Park

MILLROAD KNIGHT (Paddys Magic-Bellmore Fantasy) & Seomra Nate (Definite Opinion-Ballymac Razzler) go into the final of next Saturday nights Greyhound & Pet World Supersprint as the only two unbeaten finalists after both took their respective semi finals in impressive fashion at Curraheen Park on Saturday night.

A slick exit from trap five saw Millroad trained by Michael Donnelly for Noel Moore & Robbie Donnelly, Thomastown make the bend with a length to spare in the opening semi final and with bunching in behind he then scooted clear down the home straight to score by six lengths from Ardrahan Pinokio who finished best of the rest to take the runner-up spot by a length and a half from Chunky Exile in 17.61.

Seomra Nate trained by Chris Houlihan for Patrick J O Connell, Castleisland taking the second semi final in a slightly faster 17.58. Neck and neck into the opening bend with Skylight Blake and Dustys Bandit on his outer he held the trump card on the rail and once they straightened for home he pulled clear to have a length and a half in hand at the line over Dustys Bandit with Fiftycashback staying on best of the rest to take the last qualifying spot a similar distance away.

Seomra Nate, who took the fourth heat of the second round of the Greyhound & Petworld Supersprint at Curraheen Park on Saturday night. Pictured with trainer Chris Houlihan.

The final of The Upcoming Events A2 575 Stake was all one way traffic for the John & Dave Herlihy, Carrignavar owned Knockboy Flight. Away in front from his trap three draw the Kevin McClean trained son of Skywalker Puma-Knockboy Flight then made every post a winning one coming home with four and a half lengths to spare over Edencurra Brae in a brilliant time of 30.89.

Thunder Blue looked like making it a quick double for McClean when he went two lengths clear at the third bend in an A0 grade 525 but he failed to hold the strong run of Witches Ethiopia owned by Edel Twomey, Middleton who swept past close home for a length and a half victory in a smashing 28.60.

Seaview Scotty trained by Nicholas Walsh, Dungarvan came with a daring run through on the rails at the third bend in the first semi final of an A2 575 stake to take over the lead from Glory Pearl and he then held the renewed effort of the latter to score by a short head in 31.74.

Cheeky Lily owned by Trevor O Connell & Andrew Slattery Abbeydorney led from pillar to post in the second semi final but after being three lengths clear at the third bend she was all out at the line to hold the strong run of Ballygibba Spray by a neck with Mega Mary just another half a length away in third in 31.54.