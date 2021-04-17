Despite a Lauren Egbuloniu double, Cork City reeled in by Bohs late on

Bohemians 3 Cork City 3

FOR the second time in just three games this season, Cork City claimed a 3-3 draw in the Women’s National League when facing Bohemians at the Oscar Traynor Centre.

Having followed up an opening day draw to Galway WFC with a comprehensive reversal to Shelbourne, the Leesiders were hoping to secure their first win of the new campaign. A Lauren Egbuloniu brace and a second-half Laura Shine strike seemingly had them on course for maximum points, but a late Bohs penalty from Chloe Darby, supplementing earlier strikes by Erica Burke and Aoife Robinson, denied them.

After Danielle Burke was dispossessed inside her own box, Bohs centre-forward Erica Burke was on hand to finish into the bottom left-hand corner with just four minutes gone on the clock. This was an early blow for the visitors, but they subsequently grew into the contest.

Éabha O’Mahony's influence was becoming more pronounced and she was instrumental in getting City back on level terms. Following a dashing run down the left flank, she delivered a delicious cross into the area and Egbuloniu flicked the ball to the net at the second time of asking.

Despite now playing in a wide right role, Egbuloniu maintains a strong eye for goal - which she readily demonstrated just past the half-hour mark. O’Mahony once provided the spadework and although Christina Dring couldn’t connect to the eventual delivery into the area, Egbuloniu calmly stroked home to ultimately give City a 2-1 interval lead.

Cork City WFC’s Eabha O’Mahony and Chloe Flynn of Bohemians. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

They were close to stretching their advantage on the resumption, but Bohs custodian Niamh Coombes was able to claim Becky Cassin’s header off an O’Mahony corner from the right-wing. Eva Mangan had their next opportunity on the hour and she was desperately unfortunate to shoot just past the post on the turn.

After struggling to make an impact for much of the second half, Bohs suddenly found room inside the City defence on 69 minutes and substitute Robinson supplied the finishing touches.

The Cork response was emphatic as they edged back in front with 18 minutes remaining. Capitalising on hesitancy from Coombes, Shine got the ball at her feet and slotted home into an empty net.

This wasn’t the end of the drama, however, with Bohs once again discovering a path back into contention. An 82nd-minute penalty offered them a shot at redemption and Darby superbly converted.

Mangan had a glorious chance to claim all three points for City in the closing moments, but her effort from just inside the area floated agonisingly over the Bohs woodwork. Equally, Abby McCarthy pulled off an outstanding save to deny Robinson from distance as both sides settled for a share of the spoils.

BOHEMIANS: Niamh Coombes; Annmarie Byrne, Erica Byrne, Chloe Flynn, Paula Doran; Isobel Finnegan, Sophie Watters; Abbie Brophy (Bronagh Kane 84), Chloe Darby, Naima Chemaou (Aoife Robinson 60); Erica Burke (Yvonne Hedigan 84).

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy; Lauren Walsh, Ciara McNamara, Danielle Burke (Laura Shine 69), Shaunagh McCarthy; Éabha O'Mahony, Becky Cassin; Lauren Egbuloniu, Eva Mangan, Sarah McKevitt; Christina Dring.