Next step is to be more consistent says Cobh Ramblers boss

AFTER picking up their first league victory on Friday night against Wexford, Cobh Ramblers boss Stuart Ashton is hoping his side can maintain their performance levels over the coming weeks.

Goals from Ciaran Griffin and Killian Cooper helped Ramblers on their way to what was a deserved three points in Ferrycarrig Park, with the win helping them climb up to sixth in the First Division table and also jumping ahead of local rivals Cork City.

All in all though it was a very productive and satisfactory night at the officer from a Ramblers point of view, while City went down 3-1 at home to Shels.

“It was a well-deserved one last night to get us off the mark with a win,” said Ashton, whose charges lost to City and UCD in their first two games.

"But again it is up to us now to make sure that this is only a starting position and that we can keep that level of consistency and be competitive.

“We are only four games into the season and there will be no leagues won next week. There is a long season ahead of us and it is a marathon, not a sprint as they say.

“But it does the world of good for everyone that you get that victory, so hopefully we can build on that now.”

Cobh Ramblers veteran Ian Turner closes down Wexford's Conor Crowley. Picture: Mary Browne

Going two up at the break put the visitors in a very strong position.

“Friday night it clicked so to speak and we got the result as well as the performance.

“The performance and the way they did it. On the ball, I thought we were especially good. We saw the signs of doing things right, closing down, we got our rewards for that as well and winning it back in the right areas.”

Although a number of Ramblers first-team players were absent through injury, the likes of Killian Cooper and Chris O’Reilly, who had a fine individual performance, more than stepped up to the plate.

Ashton outlined how it showed the depth and strength of the squad and was pleased with their impact.

The guys who played deservedly got their rewards with their performance on the pitch.

"That is what it is about and they have put themselves in the forefront. That is why we have the squad, to have the competition for places there.

“It was unfortunate with the guys out with injuries. With the squad, I don’t have any problem putting players in, but they have got to show they want that.

"Each and every one of them to a man did that last Friday night.”