Cork City are lacking leaders right now but Cobh have shown promise

NO spark, no leaders and no points again for Cork City.

Cork City dropped to third from bottom due to Cobh Ramblers’ win away to Wexford in another disappointing night for Colin Healy’s side and their third consecutive defeat. They led after six minutes through Dylan McGlade's penalty and although they showed great tempo for the first 20 minutes, once Shels equalised, City went very flat.

A big blow was the sending off of striker Jack Walsh on the half-hour mark and while this changed the game and did give City a mountain to climb, it can’t be used as an excuse. City lacked any fight. When they went a man down, we didn’t see the extra effort you normally see from a team with 10 men.

There seems to be an acceptance over the past 12 months from the players that losing is okay, that it doesn’t hurt or matter.

I have no doubt it hurts Colin Healy. And I expect he will change this mentality of the players.

It’s a pity City never found their rhythm because it was a game they could have won.

Football-wise Shels didn’t offer a whole lot but overall they were effective and used their physicality well. Former Cork City player Kevin O’Connor captained the side, while George Poynton, Shane Farrrell and Dayle Rooney looked like leaders. Maybe it’s because City are a young side, but is that a good enough excuse?

Cork City's Dylan McGlade scores a penalty past Shelbourne goalkeeper Brendan Clarke at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

City made two changes beforehand.

Steven Beattie got injured in the warm-up so Uniss Kargbo started and did very well. He gives 100% every time and never pulls out of a challenge. Darragh Crowley replaced the injured Cian Bargarry and eventually switched to up top when Walsh was sent off. It was a difficult task against four defenders and he got very little ball to make any impact.

Dale Holland replaced Dylan McGlade at halftime and although it was a surprise to see McGlade substituted, Holland did very well and immediately upped the tempo against Shels midfield.

As time ticked on and running out of options, Healy decided to go two up top. Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh and Cian Murphy were given that job but again, they didn’t get enough supply. A frustrating end to a poor game.

Cork City's Gearoid Morrissey heads goalwards from Shelbourne's Kevin O'Connor. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

City will need a better performance against Treaty next week. Tommy Barrett’s team are undefeated this season after another draw last weekend which saw them share the spoils with John Caulfield’s Galway side, so this will be another tough test for Healy and his players.

COBH CRANK UP

Cobh moved up to sixth place as they secured their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Wexford. Goals from Ciaran Griffin and Killian Cooper. This was Cooper's first start this season and a good performance from the youngster gives Stuart Ashton plenty of options going forward. Ashton made three changes to their previous game against Treaty. Chris O’Reilly, Cooper and Ben O’Riordan getting a start and all three did well.

Lee Devitt in action against Wexford. Picture: Mary Browne

Ramblers now face Bray at home next week.

Bray are just below Cobh on the table with three points so this will be another tough encounter for Ashton’s men however last weekend’s three points will give his side confidence to hopefully kick start their season.