Cork City assistant manager John Cotter set to move to FAI role

Cork City assistant manager John Cotter could be set to depart the club.

It’s believed that Cotter has been appointed to an FAI role based in Limerick. Having become City assistant when John Caulfield took over as manager at the beginning of 2014, Cotter then took over as interim boss when Caulfield left in May 2019. He left City in the autumn of that year and was assistant at Waterford last year before returning to Turner’s Cross under new boss Colin Healy at the beginning of this year.

Cotter was in the City dugout for Friday’s 3-1 loss at home to Shelbourne and, after the game, Healy wouldn’t comment on whether he would be leaving.

While City took the lead through Dylan McGlade’s early penalty, Shels levelled before Jack Walsh was sent off on the half-hour and two second-half goals for the visitors gave them the points.

It meant a third straight defeat for City after beating Cobh Ramblers in the opening game of the season.

“We started well and to get Jack sent off was a tough one. It happened so quickly, I’d have to look back on it. Some boys said it was [a red card] and some said it wasn’t.

“We tried to hold it out at 2-1, we put in the back five and said we’d see how it went for 15 or 20 minutes and then put two centre-forwards up there but it wasn’t to be in the end.”

Cork City's Alex Byrne is tackled by Shelbourne's Brian McManus. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

At 1-0, City captain Gearóid Morrissey had a header from a corner which was deflected on to the crossbar and Healy didn’t feel that the team should have done more with their advantage.

“I thought we were fine,” he said, “the game was going okay, we hit the crossbar, what else could we have done?

“After we had a man sent off, it was a battle then after that and it will be no matter who you’re playing. We started well, you’ve seen that yourselves. Shelbourne are a good side and it’s going to be difficult after that and it was.”

City face Treaty United next Friday and Healy is challenging his players to bounce back properly.

“It’s about saying the right things,” he said, “but that’s got to come from the players as well.

“I can say, ‘This needs to be better,’ but they have to drive that as well. I know they’re still young players but they’ve been around the game a while and there are some experienced players in that dressing room.

Yes, we’ll help them as much as we can but when they cross the line, it’s up to them.”

One player who didn’t get to cross the line on Friday was Steven Beattie, who was named to start but had to withdraw during the warm-up.

“It was a hamstring, yeah,” Healy said.

“He felt it yesterday, we thought we might get away with it. He did the warm-up but it wasn’t to be.”