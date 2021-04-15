Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 11:30

Cork football hero Mark Keane ready for his second Aussie Rules start

Mitchelstown native will feature for Collingwood against West Coast Eagles on Friday
Tempers flare between Cork's Mark Keane and Kerry's Jason Foley. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Eamonn Murphy

THE HERO of Cork's Munster semi-final win over Kerry last winter is set for his second Aussie Rules start on Friday.

Mark Keane will make his second appearance for Collingwood against West Coast Eagles, having recovered from a finger tendon injury that interrupted his pre-season and required surgery.

The Mitchelstown native smashed in a late goal on his Cork debut during the AFL off-season, though the Rebels were subsequently beaten in the Munster final against Tipp, where another Aussie Rules exile, Colin O'Riordan, featured for the Premier.

Keane will play in the half-back line and he last featured against Freemantle in August 2020. In recent weeks he's been doing well in VFL practice matches and is highly rated by his club.

