Cork County Board proceed with silver service for hurling and football champs

THE Cork County Board is to proceed with its plan to present a new style of medal to county premier senior hurling and football champions.

As reported by The Echo last month, the executive of the board had brought forward a proposal whereby the medals, previously gold, would now be silver with gold centres.

Still produced by former Cork captain and manager Gerald McCarthy, the newer composition would represent a five-figure saving for the county board in terms of outlay.

While there had been queries from Blackrock – who last October won the Seán Óg Murphy Cup for the first time in 18 years – as to whether the new approach could be amended, county board secretary/CEO Kevin O’Donovan confirmed at last week’s April monthly meeting that the initial course of action remains in train.

“The executive has reaffirmed its earlier decision,” he said at the meeting, “that it is silver medals with gold centres for the two premier senior winning teams.

“Blackrock had enquired about the possibility of sponsorship of medals and so on, the executive has closed off on that and will be presenting the medals as outlined at the last meeting.”

Blackrock will hold a medal presentation when the relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions allows it to be safely done.

The 2020 premier SFC final between Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers is yet to be scheduled and is dependent on the opening up of club activity.

BANDON BOSS

Meanwhile, Bandon remain in the market for a new hurling manager as they prepare for the upcoming senior A championship campaign.

Last year, the Lilywhites had former Sarsfields player Pat Barry – who had transferred to Bandon in recent years – in charge as they reached the quarter-finals of the newly established second tier, losing out to Kanturk.

Niall O’Halloran, who has guided Éire Óg to the 2020 IAHC final against Aghabullogue, led Bandon to the 2016 Premier IHC when it was the second-highest grade and he was in charge for their first year back at senior in 2017, where they reached the quarter-finals. Séamus Lawton took over for 2018, with O’Halloran returning for one more year in 2019.

Bandon native Colm Aherne has returned to take charge of the club's senior A football team, having led the club to county JAFC success in 2015 and the IFC a year later.

For the past three years, Aherne was Clonakilty manager and Micheál ‘Haulie’ O’Neill has taken on that role again.

O’Neill, the father of author and writer Louise, was involved in Clon’s last two county senior titles, in 1996 and 2009 and came on board during the 2015 season too when the club was in danger of losing its proud record as a senior club.

He has also served as a Cork senior football selector under both Larry Tompkins and Conor Counihan.