Colin Healy has belief in Cork City players' ability to turn form around

Cork City manager Colin Healy is not worried about the confidence of his players despite defeats in their last two games.

While the Rebel Army beat Cobh Ramblers 2-1 in their opening SSE Airtricity League First Division three weeks ago, since then they have lost 1-0 away to Cabinteely and at home to Athlone Town.

Ahead of tonight’s clash with Shelbourne at Turner’s Cross (7.45pm), Healy accepts that they need to find goals, but he doesn’t have any concerns regarding confidence.

“No, I don’t,” he said.

“I see the lads every day coming into training, there’s a great atmosphere in here and they love training.

“They train fantastically well every single day and I can’t ask for any more, but sometimes results don’t go your way, for whatever reason that is.

“We’ve done okay, but the longer a game goes on and we don’t get that goal, it can be a bit frustrating for the players.

“Obviously, in the last game, Athlone got their chance and they took it and the lads found it very difficult then to get an equalising goal.

“We need to keep at it, keep training hard and, eventually, that will turn.”

On the injury front, Cian Bargary – forced off in the second half against Athlone last week – is City’s main worry.

“We’re not too bad,” Healy said, “we have one or two knocks.

“Cian Bargary has a bit of a problem with his ankle and he’s being treated, so we’ll have a look at him. Alec Byrne and Cian Coleman have groin injuries, but they should be fine so Cian is probably the only one we’re looking at.”

Ordinarily, a clash with old rivals Shelbourne would attract a sizeable crowd to the Cross but, while games remain behind closed doors, Healy is heartened by news of a possible return of limited numbers of supporters.

“It would be great,” he said, “but obviously things have to be safe as well.

“We have the best fans in the league and it would be great to get them back in.

“It’s a lot different without the fans, it’s quieter, especially down in Cork, where we get big crowds. The lads in the Shed, they’re brilliant, they cheer you on and sometimes when you’re in a losing position they help you get into a winning position.

“I saw it when I was a player and we are missing that at the moment, though I imagine all of the other clubs would say that as well.

“It would be great to get the fans back but they just have to make sure it’s a safe environment for that to happen.”