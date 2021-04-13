Cobh left to rue missed opportunity of picking up a win on the road

COBH RAMBLERS came away from their trip to the Markets Field on Friday night with their opening point of the 2021 League Of Ireland First Division campaign against Treaty United.

In what was a competitive Munster derby, Cobh will probably feel they could have come away with all three points, as the hosts played for the majority of the contest with 10 men, after former Ramblers man Charlie Fleming was given his marching orders.

But despite having the extra man for the majority of the game, Cobh in the end were unable to get the winning goal. Treaty put a decent shift in and could have secured the victory themselves, including having a golden second-half opportunity for a second goal.

Giving his reaction after the draw in Limerick, Ramblers manager Stuart Ashton felt it was a night where his side could have come away with more.

As we knew coming here was going to be a hard-fought battle. It is missed chances from that point of view.

"We made hard work of it in the second half, especially when we had the extra man.

“We didn’t use that properly. We got a bit frustrated then when we did our bit of normal play, we were able obviously the better side with the extra man. We camped them in their half which I expected. But we didn’t use the extra man to our advantage.

“We had a few chances and put the pressure on them in the last 10 minutes, but again it is a case of missed chances.”

GOAL OF THE SEASON CONTENDER

The Cobh goal came courtesy of a cracking strike from distance on the half volley by Darryl Walsh, who later would make an excellent goal-line tackle to deny what looked a golden Treaty United opportunity to go back in front.

“That has got to be a contender for goal of the season with the way he struck that one and deservedly so,” said Ashton on what was a fine finish from Walsh.

“Darryl has tried one or two of them before and we have seen the close effort, so that was well deserved there Friday night.”

Ashton also said on Stephen O’Leary, who went off in the opening half, that the club will have to wait and see the results of scans to determine the extent of his injury. Ramblers are on the road again next week once more, when they travel to take on Wexford, who themselves were beaten at the weekend 1-0 by Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

Cobh will be seeking to build on their outing in Limerick and get some more points on the board, ideally their opening win of the 2021 campaign at Ferrycarrig Park.