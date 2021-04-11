Camogie Association gives the green light to major changes for the sport

CAMOGIE chiefs overwhelmingly passed a motion on Saturday allowing greater physicality in the game.

84% of delegates supporting the amendment which will allow a player to “use minimal contact on an opponent’s body from side-on once they are making a reasonable effort to gain possession of the sliotar.” Interestingly a similar motion at Congress last year was overwhelmingly defeated.

There were a total of 35 motions up for discussion, with 20 of those related to the Playing Rules which can only be discussed every three years.

19 of those 20 motions, voted on by over 100 remote delegates across Ireland and internationally, went through.

The other notable motion on the Clár which endeavours “to facilitate as far as practical the dual player” was also passed.

The motion, which received 81% support, is a step towards ending the stand-offs and controversies which have arisen in recent years involving players who are also involved in Ladies Football.

Delegates also voted to end the hand-passed goal with 68% voting to consign it to history, though a hand-passed point is still allowed.

QUICK FREE

Other changes include that a player taking the free cannot cross the 20m line to strike the sliotar, while a quick free from the hand inside the 45 is now allowed.

It is also now written into the rules around playing uniforms that short socks may be worn.

Hilda Breslin from Kildare has taken up the office of Uachtarán and will lead the Association for the next three years.

Geraldine McGrath (Galway) was selected as the PR & Communications representative, while Cormac Ginty (Offaly) was voted as the Coaching & Games Representative, and Patsy O’Keeffe (Waterford) was voted as treasurer.

The annual Síghle Nic an Ultaigh Award for outstanding service to the Association by an administrator was presented to Phyllis Breslin of Dublin, who devoted many years to camogie.

The National Leagues are set to resume on May 15 and there was good news for the second teams in stronger counties, who have been cleared to participate.

This will be welcomed by Cork intermediate manager Mark McCarthy and his fellow selectors as those competitions were called off in 2020.

Training begins for inter-county squads from April 19.

The Association recorded a surplus of €536k for 2020, despite their gate receipts income collapsing by 82%.

Sport Ireland grants totalling €1.56m meant the Camogie Association’s overall income of €2.63m for 2020 was greater than the 2019 income figure of €2.56m.

And with expenditure for 2020 falling by €200k on the year previous, the Camogie Association finished a Covid interrupted year with a surplus of just over half a million euro. The €536k figure was more than double the €257k end-of-year surplus for 2019.