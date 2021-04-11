Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 12:36

Breaking: Ireland win silver at European Rowing Championships

Emily Hegarty of Skibbereen one of six Skibbereen rowers in finals today
Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh won silver at the European Rowing Championships in Italy. Photo by Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Emily Hegarty of Skibbereen and UCC Rowing Club stroked Ireland to a fantastic silver at the 2021 European Rowing Championships in Italy today.

The Women’s Four of Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians BC), Aifric Keogh (UCC RC) and Fiona Murtagh (NUIG BC) showed their talent when they put in a huge push through the second half of the 2000m race to narrowly miss out on taking gold behind the Dutch.

This was a extremely powerful Irish performance to become European silver medallists.

Emily is one of six Skibbereen rowers taking part in the finals today. 

Shortly after the Women's Four took the silver, Skibbereen's and UCC's Aoife Casey was in action with Margaret Cremen of Lee Rowing Club and UCC Rowing Club, where they finished fifth in the Women's Lightweight Double.

Earlier this morning Lydia Heaphy of Skibbereen finished sixth in her final, while Gary O’Donovan finished fourth. Killorglin’s Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley finished sixth in their final.

The last Irish crew to race will be Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy (both of Skibbereen).

