Fiftycashback heads the time test in the second round of The Supersprint at Curraheen Park

THE second round of The Greyhound & Pet World sponsored Supersprnt threw up some exiting contests at Curraheen Park on Saturday night with Fiftycashback heading the time test taking heat three in 17.56.

A shade unlucky in the opening round the Denis Crowley, Killmallock owned son of Laughill Blake made no mistake this time.

Getting the better of Send It Brandy well before the bend he had to be at his best on the run to the line to hold the strong run of Ardrahan Pinokio by a half a length.

Millroad Knight trained by Michael Donnelly for Noel Moore & Robbie Donnelly, Thomastown followed up on his first round victory taking the opening heat with another fine display in 17.61.

Posting a smart 5.14 split he held a length lead on the run down but he may have had luck on his side as the challenging Chunky Exile and Ballinakill Jet came in contact as they hit the opening bend and he was then left clear down the home straight crossing the line with three and a half lengths to spare over Exile.

Zoom, also a winner in the opening round, belied his inexperience by taking heat two in 17.67.

The Murt Leahy trained and Club Of Champions owned son of Coolavanny Jap, on the outside of three as they ran to the opening bend, stuck gamely to the task to get the better of the leader Skips Madison between bends.

Galtee Extra, Winner of the first heat of the first round of the 2021 Greyhound and Petworld supersprint. Photographed with Tim O'Donovan Curraheen Park

He was then kept up to his work on the run to the line by Dustys Bandit just a length separated the pair with Skips a short head further away in third place.

Another opening round winner Seomra Nate trained by Chris Houlihan for Patrick O'Connor, Castleisland put up another determined display when taking heat four in 17.59.

Only third on the rundown once he got on the rail before the bend he showed fine courage to come through and lead into the home straight going on to score by two lengths from Skylight Blake who, after missing the break completely, came through the field to take the runner-up spot.

The final of The Curraheen Park A1 Stake was close run affair throughout with victory going to the Graham Holland trained Sweep the Yard who pounced late to snatch victory by a half a length from the long-time leader Courtmac Chief, in 28.57.

Run of the night came in the last, an AA0/A0 when the John Kiely trained Ardrath Pearl proved much too good for the opposition the Richenda Kelly Youghal owned black having four lengths to spare over Nidge in a flying 28.31.