DRA rejects Cork boss Ronan McCarthy's appeal against suspension

CORK football manager Ronan McCarthy’s latest bid to have his 12-week suspension overturned has been rejected by the Disputes Resolutions Authority (DRA).

The Cork senior football manager had previously contested and appealed his ban for the team’s training session on Youghal beach in January with the GAA’s Central Hearings and Appeals Committees.

However, the independent DRA ruled the GAA’s disciplinary bodies were correct in issuing the penalty to him for misconduct considered to have discredited the Association, a breach of Rule 7.2 (e) in the organisation’s rulebook.

A statement from the DRA, whose secretary is former Offaly hurler Rory Hannify, found that while Central Council should have explained why the length of the suspension exceeded the minimum the penalty stood as McCarthy did not prove a rule had been misapplied or that he had not received a fair hearing.

Their statement read: “An application to the DRA by Ronan McCarthy, challenging the decision of the Central Hearings Committee to impose a 12 week suspension for an infraction of Misconduct Considered to have Discredited the Association in breach of Rule 7.2 (e) T.O. 2020, which said decision had been upheld by the Central Appeals Committee, was heard remotely tonight by a DRA Tribunal comprised of Mr Rory Mulcahy SC, Mr Niall Cunningham and Ms Orlaith Mannion.

“Having considered detailed submissions from all parties, the Tribunal held that while the Central Hearings Committee had erred in failing to provide reasons for the imposition of a penalty in excess of the minimum set down in rule, the Claimant had failed to establish any misapplication of rule or breach of fair procedures by the Central Hearings Committee in their finding that the infraction had been proven.

“Therefore, the Tribunal dismissed the claim and the decision of the Central Hearings Committee stands.

"This statement is for information purposes only.

"The Tribunal’s full written decision will be communicated to the parties and published on the DRA website in due course.”

McCarthy’s ban is due to expire prior to the start of Cork’s Allianz Football League Division 2 South campaign in the middle of next month.