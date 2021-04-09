Cobh Ramblers battle back to secure draw on the road to Treaty United

Treaty United 1 Cobh Ramblers 1

COBH Ramblers came away from their trip to Markets Field last night with a point after a competitive contest against Treaty United.

Although though they could have won against 10 men, Cobh will at least be happy to have got their opening points on the board after their opening two league defeats.

Ramblers handed debuts to Cian Murphy and Kevin Williams, while Stephen O’Leary also was brought into the Cobh starting eleven.

As for the home side, Treaty had a number of familiar faces in their starting 11, including former Ramblers players Charlie Fleming and Anthony O’Donnell.

Cobh went close with an early effort through Ian Turner in the opening 30 seconds of the game, but former Cork City keeper Tadhg Ryan made a good save in the Treaty goal. Stephen O’Leary also went close for the visitors during a bright start.

Jack Lynch had the opening effort on goal from Treaty, but fired over the crossbar from outside the box.

It was the home side that went into the lead on the quarter of an hour mark. After Cobh gave away possession cheaply through a misplaced pass, Treaty charged in on goal through Joel Coustrain and picked out Sean McSweeney, who rifled the ball home beyond Sean Barron via a deflection.

As the opening half progressed, Treaty were on top and their work-rate was preventing Ramblers from getting any sort of a rhythm going.

Anthony O'Donnell of Treaty United collides with Cobh Ramblers keeper Sean Barron. Picture: Don Moloney

The hosts went close to getting a second from a corner kick, as Jack Lynch headed over from a header inside the box.

In the 33rd minute, Treaty were reduced to 10 men as Fleming was given his marching orders following a clash off the ball with a Cobh player.

Despite that, McSweeney went close with a header at the back post for Tommy Barrett’s side.

Ramblers had a good opportunity to level things up before the halftime break, as David O’Leary blasted over the crossbar from a great position and close range inside the box.

Cobh came out after the interval in search of that equalizer early in the second half, as Lee Devitt went close after linking up well with Turner.

But Ramblers were to get on level terms in the 50th minute. The ball broke into the path of Darryl Walsh, and he found the net with a cracking strike from distance on the half volley.

Buoyed by their goal and with a man advantage, Cobh pushed for the lead, but as the contest approached the final quarter of an hour, the Treaty defence held firm.

In fact, the home side had an excellent chance to go back in front, but Ramblers full-back Walsh made an incredible last-ditch tackle to clear off the line with Ed McCarthy looked almost certain to score for Treaty.

Cobh threw the kitchen sink at it late on in search of a breakthrough, but Treaty worked well for their point and former Ringmahon Rangers man O’Donnell put in a solid shift.

Cobh Ramblers are on the road again next weekend when they make the trip to take on Wexford.

TREATY UNITED Tadhg Ryan; Charlie Fleming, Marc Ludden, Anthony O’Donnell, Kieran Hanlon, Sean McSweeney, Matt Keane, Sean Guerins, Joel Coustrain, Mark Walsh, Jack Lynch.

Subs: Ed McCarthy for Hanlon (HT), Alan Murphy for Coustrain (68), Matt McKevitt for McSweeney (86).

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; Darryl Walsh, John Kavanagh, Cian Murphy, Kevin Williams; David O’Leary, Darren Murphy; Ian Turner, Stephen O’Leary, Lee Devitt; Ciaran Griffin.

Subs: Chris O’Reilly for Stephen O’Leary (21), Killian Cooper for David O’Leary (67), Jake Hegarty for Griffin (80).

Referee: Declan Toland.