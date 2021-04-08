GAA confirms new programme for Cork hurlers and footballers

A KNOCKOUT championship for the Cork footballers and a backdoor option for the hurlers.

The inter-county GAA scene in 2021 will mirror the Covid-rocked 2020 version, though thankfully it'll take place across the summer.

The Association confirmed today the championships will commence in late June, after the Allianz Leagues, which gives all counties a guaranteed slate of matches, even without qualifiers in the football.

Cork stunned Kerry with the latest of extra-time goals from Mark Keane in last season's Munster football semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and if the counties collide in the coming months it'll be at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, against a highly-motivated Kingdom.

Ian Maguire of Cork is tackled by Brian Ó Beaglaíoch of Kerry. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Kieran Kingston's hurlers were beaten as favourites in last year's provincial opener against Waterford. While they impressed in beating Dublin in the backdoor, they left a game they could have won behind them in exiting at the hands of Tipp, albeit in biblical rain and wind that reduced the contest to a lottery.

They'll need a change of luck, though having a league to prepare will be of great benefit. The Cork club championships ran right into their build-up in 2020.

As the GAA explained, their new plans "guarantee a minimum of five games for each senior county football and hurling team, while all bar three counties are guaranteed six games in hurling."

Their objective was "balance", ensuring sufficient games at inter-county league and championship and facilitating the club window by completing inter-county competitions by the end of August.

The original programme announced last December ran across 27, whereas now it's truncated to 20, hence the no-nonsense championship format.