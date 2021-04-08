Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 16:00

GAA confirms new programme for Cork hurlers and footballers

GAA confirms new programme for Cork hurlers and footballers

Mark Coleman of Cork in action against Jamie Barron and Austin Gleeson of Waterford last season. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

A KNOCKOUT championship for the Cork footballers and a backdoor option for the hurlers.

The inter-county GAA scene in 2021 will mirror the Covid-rocked 2020 version, though thankfully it'll take place across the summer.

The Association confirmed today the championships will commence in late June, after the Allianz Leagues, which gives all counties a guaranteed slate of matches, even without qualifiers in the football.

Cork stunned Kerry with the latest of extra-time goals from Mark Keane in last season's Munster football semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and if the counties collide in the coming months it'll be at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, against a highly-motivated Kingdom.

Ian Maguire of Cork is tackled by Brian Ó Beaglaíoch of Kerry. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Ian Maguire of Cork is tackled by Brian Ó Beaglaíoch of Kerry. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Kieran Kingston's hurlers were beaten as favourites in last year's provincial opener against Waterford. While they impressed in beating Dublin in the backdoor, they left a game they could have won behind them in exiting at the hands of Tipp, albeit in biblical rain and wind that reduced the contest to a lottery.

They'll need a change of luck, though having a league to prepare will be of great benefit. The Cork club championships ran right into their build-up in 2020.

As the GAA explained, their new plans "guarantee a minimum of five games for each senior county football and hurling team, while all bar three counties are guaranteed six games in hurling." 

Their objective was "balance", ensuring sufficient games at inter-county league and championship and facilitating the club window by completing inter-county competitions by the end of August. 

The original programme announced last December ran across 27, whereas now it's truncated to 20, hence the no-nonsense championship format.

More in this section

Cork rugby players more than playing their part in the Major League in the United States Cork rugby players more than playing their part in the Major League in the United States
Cork v Donegal - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Cork drawn in same group as Dublin in Lidl Ladies National Football League
BAM Cork City Sports BAM Cork City Sports Athletic meet scheduled for July is cancelled until 2022 due to Covid
cork gaa
Jo-Anne Williamson: April 26th can't come quick enough for club coaches of all sports

Jo-Anne Williamson: April 26th can't come quick enough for club coaches of all sports

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY