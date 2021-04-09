The Graham Cummins column: Jose has every right to question Spurs right now

WHY should managers always take the blame?

The players are the ones on the pitch, making the mistakes, and it is the manager’s right to criticise them if he feels they aren’t doing their job.

I don’t understand why Jose Mourinho is getting so much backlash for his comments after his Tottenham side threw away another lead to draw 2-2 against Newcastle United.

When questioned about his team’s weaknesses, Mourinho said: “same coach, different players.”

Of course, this comment was a dig at his players and people believe he was wrong to do that, but it’s not the first time this same group of players have made mistakes that have cost the team.

Mourinho, unlike a lot of the Spurs players, is a winner. He’s a world-class manager and would have spoken to the players privately on numerous occasions about the errors that keep leading to them dropping points, yet they keep repeating them.

In the past, it seems to be that Mourinho has borne the brunt of negative results. His comments are simply suggesting that people start having a look at the players on the pitch rather than the manager.

I’d be surprised if this wasn’t Mourinho’s last job in English football and he will want to leave his managerial career in England the same way he started — as a winner.

Mourinho has overseen Tottenham for 17 months and has taken them from 14th to sixth in the table and has the opportunity to win the club’s first major trophy in 13 years when they face Man City in the League Cup final at the end of the month.

No matter what people believe, Mourinho wants the best for his players and is simply demanding a higher standard from them.

The Spurs manager has the mindset that they should be challenging at the top and that the players should be capable of doing so much more than what they are producing.

Mourinho is demanding more from his players; like any other manager in his position should. I believe because people think he is a ‘dinosaur’ of a manager, that there is a vendetta against him.

Pep Guardiola is constantly demanding more from his players, even when they are doing exceptional, but where he is seen as being a brilliant coach with absurd high standards, Mourinho is seen as a bitter manager.

We want managers to be honest. Would Mourinho have been honest had he praised his team after the Newcastle game?

You can argue the former Manchester United manager is making the same mistakes as he did during his time at Old Trafford by criticising the players.

What I didn’t like during his interviews as United boss was when he would single out a player and lay the blame on him. What’s different with his recent comments is that he is blaming the group collectively.

Everyone knows that some of Spurs’ performances and the way they have thrown away leads in games is unacceptable, but it must be Mourinho’s job to be the bad guy by criticising his team.

Surely, the Spurs players know they haven’t been good enough and someone from that dressing room should come out and publicly agree with the manager — that the players haven’t been good enough.

However, the players won’t and that suggests a lack of leadership.

Harry Kane is meant to be a leader in the team; who is supposedly desperate to win trophies at Tottenham, but his recent comments when away with England were unacceptable, but he got away with them because he is liked by the media.

When asked about his Spurs’ future, Kane replied: “hard question to answer right now.”

That answer is disrespectful to the club, but the 27-year-old didn’t face much scrutiny from the press because they feel he deserves to win trophies and has a better chance of doing so by leaving Tottenham.

Yet, when Paul Pogba talks about leaving Manchester United, he is ridiculed for it.

Why does Pogba get criticised and Kane doesn’t?

Pogba wants to leave United for Real Madrid, that’s the same reasoning as Kane wanting to leave Tottenham.

Would Pogba not have a better chance of winning major trophies with Madrid rather than remaining at United?

Mourinho has been let down by his players — who earn thousands of euros a week — time after time and was right to question their ability.