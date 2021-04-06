GAA President Larry McCarthy expects Páirc Uí Chaoimh to become 'revenue-generator'

New GAA president Larry McCarthy has praised the creation of the One Cork fundraising model and believes that it will prove to be a solid foundation for success in all aspects of Cork GAA.

Bishopstown native McCarthy, representing New York, was elected to the top job in the association in February and he spoke to Tuesday night’s monthly meeting of Cork County Board.

At the meeting, it was confirmed that the draws for the 2021 county championships will take place on April 29, coinciding with the next Rebels’ Bounty draw.

McCarthy revealed that the first club event he attended after his election was a quiz with the Bishopstown senior hurlers on the Friday night after congress.

“It just goes to show that, no matter how long you’re away, your home club is still your home club,” he said.

“I did say to the players that maybe it was time to win a county senior championsip, too!”

Regarding the return to club GAA action, McCarthy said that he wasn’t privy to government thinking beyond what was widely known, but he expects that the success of inter-county and underage activity will be a major determining factor.

Underage non-contact outdoor training and dancing in pods of 15 or fewer can restart on April 26, a week after inter-county training resumes.

“The biggest relief will come when the clubs are back,” McCarthy said, “I think the club action is where it’s at for all of us.

“I don’t have any insight into government thinking but I suspect – and this is only personal conjecture – that they will observe how we manage the return of the inter-county and underage.”

On the subject of Cork’s own activities, McCarthy had high praise for One Cork, the integrated fundraising model set up last year, and the new Rebels’ Bounty draw scheme.

“I applaud the foresight and vision of those who did everything to establish One Cork and Rebels’ Bounty,” he said.

“The strategy is bold and imaginative and, given the calibre of the people involved, I have no doubt it will be highly successful.

“By investing properly in clubs and in schools, it’ll lay the groundwork for success across the spectrum, for all Cork teams.”

In addition, McCarthy expressed the hope that, aided by One Cork, the financial picture surrounding Páirc Uí Chaoimh will become brighter in the coming weeks and months.

“It would be remiss of me not to mention the elephant in the room,” he said, “and that is the debt on Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“In the last 12 months, it has begun to turn a corner and the creation of One Cork will help to continue that progress.

“It’s one of the finer stadiums in Europe and I’m looking forward to the day when it is a successful revenue-generator rather than a revenue-consumer.”

McCarthy also congratulated the county board for the successful streaming model run in conjunction with the Irish Examiner newspaper for last year’s county championships, calling it “a win-win for everyone”, and he feels that it can provide a template for other counties to follow.

Cork chairman Marc Sheehan said that he had “great confidence and great faith” in McCarthy for his three-year term as president.

“I’m sure it’s a role that you will relish and cherish,” he said.

“We’re proud of your Cork roots and we look forward to engaging with you on various issues in the time ahead.”

Sheehan also confirmed that an investigations sub-committee had been set up to examine reports of a club breaching rules on training and that it would report its findings in due course. In the interim, there would be no further comment from the board.

Munster Council delegate Ger Lane confirmed that a proposal from Limerick to name the provincial senior hurling championship trophy after Mick Mackey was passed, with no alternative suggestions.

Limerick County Board are to purchase a new trophy, which will be presented to the Munster Council and used from this year onwards. As yet, there has been no decision on the naming of the football trophy.