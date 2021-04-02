Huge boost for Cork basketball as Edel Thornton returns to play for Brunell

IRISH international basketball star Edel Thornton has returned to Cork and will play for Singleton's SuperValu Brunell in the Women’s Super League next season.

Thornton spent four years in America playing Division 1 College basketball with Quinnipiac University and became the first Leesider to play in the NCAA Sweet 16, for the elite teams in the sport.

When the gifted guard, who starred for Brunell at underage level, finished her college career she was offered an opportunity to complete a Masters in Trinity College, which saw her link up with the Meteors club associated with the college in Dublin.

In 2020, Thornton helped them gain promotion to the Super League and would have taken to the hardwood again in Dublin until the recent season was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Edel Thornton in action for Trinity Meteors. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

A month ago, a job offer arose in Cork that she decided to take up and, much to the delight of all associated with Brunell, she is set to be part of their again next season.

Words cannot describe how happy and thrilled I am to be back with the club where it all began for me."

Brunell have been in transition of late, with the loss of a number of players but Thornton is hoping she can instill confidence into the younger players in the panel.

“Look I know it will be a challenge but there is some decent talent in the team and my message will be clear we have got to committed in everything we do in order to compete at the highest level of Irish basketball,” added Thornton.

The news that the brilliant basketballer is back in Cork to play with Singleton's SuperValu Brunell was met with delight by club's main sponsor Tomás Singleton.

“I am thrilled for everybody associated with this great club as they needed a little bit of luck having lost a number of experienced players and hopefully Edel will eventually help us reach the Holy Grail,” he said.

The hardworking chairperson of Brunell Ann Foley was elated when informed that Edel was ready to return.

“The majority of our younger players look up to Edel and outside of what she will do for us on court, I think her presence will lift the whole club and at the moment everybody involved with us are on a high,” she said.

Super League coach Tim O’Halloran echoed those sentiments.

“I think we have been so unlucky with injuries and players departing but the addition of Edel is a massive boost and I can feel the mood in our squad has lifted big time.

“Right now what we need is for our sport to return when safe to do so as I think we all have had enough of this virus.”