Work Underway On Castlemartyr GAA Club's Centenary Project 

JUST eight weeks after the official launch of the club's 2024 Centenary project, Castlemartyr GAA have begun work on their master plan which they hope over the next few years will change the face of their home ground - Paddy Walsh Memorial Park.

Club members have been working via zoom meetings to advance a number of key areas in relation to their plans and already steps have been taken inside the ground to begin the revamp.

The hope is that many more steps will literally be taken in the months ahead as a walking track is one of the prime immediate aims of the development committee, all of whom have made a huge effort in recent months to promote the club's major fund raising drive.

Gold, silver and bronze membership packages, which included the Rebel Bount Draw were all devised and have been warmly received by the local public, who recognise the efforts being made by their club.

Coupled with the individual sales of the Rebel Bounty tickets, the entire fund raising drive proved very successful and has given the club a financial base to kick start their work.

New lighting, improved toilet facilities, a major extension to the existing ball alley and ultimately the construction of a new clubhouse form core parts of the project.

Work on some of these will go ahead parallel to the development of the aforementioned walking track.

"We really have been blown away by the number of people who committed to the different membership bundles,'' commented energetic club chairman Mike Falahee.

"Everybody understands how difficult these times are in the midst of a pandemic but we are hugely grateful for the support that has been shown to our club. Already we have taken down the trees that have skirted one side of our new pitch for many years.

"They will be replaced by a new hedge, which means the backdrop to the pitch looks completely different."

Hopefully, sooner rather than later Castlemarty GAA like all other clubs will be hosting matches in all age groups and when this happens visitors will be expected to see a venue that will be taking on something of a new look.

Meantime, the club's intermediate hurlers await news of any possible date in relation to their much awaited County Final against Russell Rovers. The game is one of a number of fixtures from their 2021 programme, which was not complete due to the covid restrictions.

Finally, on a poignant note, in recent weeks members have mourned the death of three people who had close ties to Castlemartyr GAA. Following the recent passing of Brendan Wade, Margaret Walsh and Rita Leahy, the thoughts and prayers of all the club are with their respective families.