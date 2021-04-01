The next Echo sporting poll: You'll decide the best club GAA jersey in Cork

As if the new series of Line of Duty wasn’t enough to provide a cop-show fix, our current lockdown viewing on Netflix is Ashes to Ashes.

Having revisited Life on Mars, it made sense to continue on with the follow-up show, both of which centre around police officers involved in modern-day accidents and then waking up in the past.

Let’s just imagine that you were in a similar scenario, effectively dropped into a world that you don’t recognise and with nobody there who knows you. If you’re reading this, then you’re interested in sport to some degree, so it would probably make sense that you would seek out athletic activity.

Almost certainly, you would support the same teams, even though none of the players would be the same – though, in terms of local GAA, there is a chance that an ancestor would be involved. Beyond that, though, the only thing that would be the same as nowadays would be the team colours.

Sports teams are bit like Trigger’s broom in Only Fools And Horses, which was still the “same broom” after 17 new handles and 14 new heads. The players change bit by bit and the starting 15 of a decade ago might bear no resemblance to now, but it’s still the same team. Like Jerry Seinfeld said, when it comes down to it, we support the laundry.

Another great funnyman – Arsène Wenger – coined a phrase when Arsenal were top of the league and Sir Alex Ferguson reckoned that Manchester United were still a better side – “Everybody thinks that they have the prettiest wife at home.” It wasn’t a slight against the lovely Cathy Ferguson, but rather an acknowledgement that we all suffer from inherent bias. When it comes to jerseys though, surely we can have some objectivity and look at the colours with our eyes rather than our hearts? Well, we shall see.

After the huge success of the recent Rebel Legends vote, the next Echo poll will be to determine the best GAA club jersey in Cork.

Read More Sandie Fitzgibbon: I am humbled the Cork public voted for me

We know, you’re thinking that because this is April 1, it sounds too good to be true but no, this is genuine.

It will run on the same lines as the Rebel Legends, meaning 32 entries in a series of head-to-heads – sadly, including every one of the 259 clubs in Cork would be far too unwieldy an operation. The best way to run things is to include all of the premier senior clubs for 2021 with Éire Óg and Mallow, the SAFC finalists for 2020, also included and dual clubs treated as the same entity.

That gives 23 clubs – Bishopstown, Blackrock, Carrigtwohill, Charleville, Douglas, Erin’s Own, Glen Rovers, Midleton, Na Piarsaigh, Newtownshandrum, Sarsfields, St Finbarr’s, Nemo Rangers, Carbery Rangers, Ballincollig, Castlehaven, Valley Rovers, Newcestown, Clonakilty, Ilen Rovers, Carrigaline, Éire Óg, Mallow – with the addition of UCC and MTU Cork (formerly CIT) bringing it up to 25.

As a result, there is room for seven wildcards and that’s where the wisdom of crowds comes in as we are opening the floor for suggestions.

Unfortunately, if your club has the same colour-scheme as one of the premier senior outfits, it will be hard to make a case for inclusion as we want to avoid doubling up, but any proposition will be considered on its merits.

There are some unique strips among the senior A, intermediate and junior clubs of the county, so making the decision of what makes the cut won’t be an easy one and there may be accusations of gerrymandering but everything will be done in a far manner.

A nice side-effect of the competition will be the chance to share the stories of how clubs came to have their colours, with some entertaining and unusual tales out there.

Whenever something like this takes place, the promoters usually add the tagline that it “will end the debate once and for all”, but that’s never really the case and we won’t pretend that it’s true in this instance. The bottom line is that it will be something fun, providing an engaging substitute in the absence of any real on-pitch action.