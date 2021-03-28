How the Irish players rated on a horror night for football in this country

GAVIN BAZUNU: Made a fine first-half save from Gerson Rodrigues and another from Vincent Thill after the break and had little chance with the goal. 7.

SEAMUS COLEMAN: A relatively quiet night at the back, he tried to get involved further up the pitch as the game wore on. 6.

DARA O'SHEA: Not a great deal to do in defence but could not keep Rodrigues at bay when it mattered. 5.

CIARAN CLARK: Solid in defence in a largely quiet evening for the rearguard and tried to step into midfield when he could. 6.

MATT DOHERTY: Struggled to make an impact from right wing-back and having earlier received treatment for an injury, was replaced at the break. 5.

JOSH CULLEN: Unable to influence the game as much as he did in Serbia and failed to dispossess Rodrigues in the build-up to the goal. 5.

JASON KNIGHT: Always available to take the ball, but struggled to inject impetus. 6.

ENDA STEVENS: Careless in possession as he attempted to provide an outlet down the left and was needlessly booked. 5.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny appears dejected after Luxembourg's Gerson Rodrigues scores their side's first goal of the game during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the Aviva Stadium

ALAN BROWNE: Passed up a good opportunity to score for the second time in four days and was more effective when moved to the right. 6.

JAMES COLLINS: Came closest to scoring for Ireland, but was starved of meaningful service. 6.

CALLUM ROBINSON: Provided a good early cross for Collins, but missed the target with two half-chances of his own. 6.

SUBSTITUTES:

ROBBIE BRADY (for Doherty, 46): Made a difference after the break but was unable to find the killer pass. 6.

JAMES McCLEAN (for Clark, 61): Made little impact as the game ran away from Ireland. 5.

SHANE LONG (for Robinson, 73): Fed off scraps during a desperate late flurry. 5.

JAYSON MOLUMBY (for Cullen, 88): Little chance to make a difference as time ran down. 5

Ireland's Enda Stevens dejected at the end of the game

TROY PARROTT (for Collins, 88): Could do nothing to change the game in a late cameo. 5

MANAGER:

Stephen Kenny has to accept responsibility for this performance and defeat. And to be fair he did after the game, but it is not good enough. His tactics, style of play and selections are all now under the microscope and with no wins from 10 games and Portugal away up next in September, it isn't going to get any easier for the former Dundalk manager. 4.