WATCH: Rebel Óg Coaching guide to sharpening your kids' GAA skills

WHILE primary schools returned before Easter, the Cork Games Development Administrators worked hard to make sure pupils are keeping up their physical exercise during the lockdown.

Rebel Óg Coaching has produced a series of videos to help pupils train at home, whatever stage of their GAA development they are at.

They are a simple way for children to stay active with a variety of activities from fundamental movements, to hurling and football activities. A fun way to stay active at home, while all sporting activities are closed.

They are broken down into four categories, from junior and senior infants up to 5th and 6th classes.

This is the fifth and final part in the series.

Junior and Senior Infants:

1st and 2nd Class:

3rd and 4th Class:

5th and 6th Class: