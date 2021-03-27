Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 13:35

WATCH: Rebel Óg Coaching guide to sharpening your kids' GAA skills

The fifth in a series of home workouts and drills aimed at primary school children
Action from the Ballincollig Easter Hurling Camp, which ran each year until Covid shut down sport in 2020. Picture: Larry Cummins

Rory Noonan

WHILE primary schools returned before Easter, the Cork Games Development Administrators worked hard to make sure pupils are keeping up their physical exercise during the lockdown.

Rebel Óg Coaching has produced a series of videos to help pupils train at home, whatever stage of their GAA development they are at.

They are a simple way for children to stay active with a variety of activities from fundamental movements, to hurling and football activities. A fun way to stay active at home, while all sporting activities are closed.

They are broken down into four categories, from junior and senior infants up to 5th and 6th classes.

This is the fifth and final part in the series. 

 Junior and Senior Infants:

1st and 2nd Class:

3rd and 4th Class:

5th and 6th Class:

Whatever about a bad junior C footballer like me, kids need to be back playing sport next month

Rebels' Bounty draw raises €1.9million for 150 Cork clubs

Rebels' Bounty draw raises €1.9million for 150 Cork clubs

