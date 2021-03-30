Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 08:10

Cobh boss: I thought we were the better side in loss to Cork City

Stuart Ashton was proud of his side's efforts despite 2-1 derby defeat on Friday night
Cobh Ramblers' Conor Drinan is tackled at Turner's Cross on Friday night. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John O'Shea

IT was a proud moment for those associated with Cobh on Friday night seeing local lad Ciaran Griffin find the back of the net on his Ramblers debut in the Cork derby.

Griffin, who joined the St Colman’s Park club from Cobh Wanderers, is a fine example of the player progression involving all of the football clubs in the Cobh area.

It was an impressive debut for the 19-year-old and he will hope scoring goals will become a regular thing for him at League Of Ireland level.

Ramblers boss Stuart Ashton said about Griffin’s maiden appearance: “We are delighted for his debut, to score and to be a local lad as well. We are delighted for him and for ourselves that he is a part of the club. Hopefully, he has a big future for the club.” 

 On the game itself, Ashton felt that despite the defeat, Ramblers were the better side at Turner's Cross in their local derby clash against Cork City.

Ramblers one could argue could have easily come away with at least a draw on another night. But even though City claimed the bragging rights, Cobh could take a number of positives from their display.

“If I am being honest I thought we were the better side,” reflected Ramblers boss Stuart Ashton.

Cobh Ramblers manager Stuart Ashton. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
“We had chances early on, which I felt we should have taken. Unfortunately, we didn’t do it and then we went a goal behind.

“But I felt we kept our momentum going and we got back into the game. I think when we were in the game, we were still the better side again.

“We gave away a sloppy goal for the second. Yes, we are trying to play, but it was the reaction when we lost it I felt we could have done better.

Overall the way we played and the commitment we had, I was proud as punch of the lads. I thought we gave a great account of ourselves.

“I think the guys showed what they are about tonight and hopefully that is the foundation that we build on.

“We have got to be delighted in the way we played and took the game away from home to Cork City.

“If you get beaten and you don’t play well it is hard then. But the way we have played, we will get back on the training ground and we will get our routines going again.

“We have got to believe that those chances we had, that they will go in for us. And we have got to work on those silly mistakes. The commitment and way we played was excellent.” 

Next up for Ramblers is their opening home clash of 2021 against UCD on Saturday.

