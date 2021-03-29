Cork trainer Liam Burke in top form across March

LIAM BURKE’S horses are in great form and the Cork trainer enjoyed a memorable month, saddling four winners throughout March.

Three of those winners came in the space of a day, a fine winner below in Clonmel and a magnificent double at Tipperary the following day.

First Touch was given a great ride by Donal McInerney to win the Money Back On The Boylesports App Maiden Hurdle at Clonmel. Mid-division early, he made progress turning into the straight, in front two out, he was forced to pull out all the stops to deny the strong challenge of More Wine Lilly.

"He had won a point-to-point in the autumn, but he had a few runs since and the ground was too soft for him.

The conditions of the race really suited him in Clonmel, and the bit of better ground made all the difference."

First Touch and Donie McInerny (right) win the Money Back On The BoyleSports App Maiden Hurdle from More Wine Lilly at Clonmel. Picture: Healy Racing.

A day later, Burke was in double form. Broomfield Hall winning the Kilfeacle Mares Point-To-Point Flat Race, in great style, under the cool hands of Tom Feeney. Travelling well entering straight, the daughter of Jeremy was in front two out and she pulled away to win with plenty to spare. A 12-length success for the 7-2 second choice of the punters.

"She's owned by Ray Fitzgerald in Midelton, and he's had a lot of patience with her because we have had issues. He had two fillies and got the identity mixed up. We went to a point-to-point one day and we couldn't run obviously.

"It took us four months to sort it out and with no point-to-points, we had to go to Punchestown. She ran well that day and we pulled her out again quickly.

"It was no problem to her; she is a decent mare. There's plenty of interest in her, I hope I will be able to hold on to her," said Burke.

Jordan Bay rounded off a day to remember for Burke when winning the C & G Point-To-Point Flat Race, under Shane Baragry. It didn't look likely for most of the journey, but the son of Carlo Bank kept finding. In front in the closing yards, the 10-1 shot got the verdict by a head.

"To be honest with ya, I didn't expect it. The ground wasn't great for him, but it worked out well. He will probably go over hurdles in a couple of weeks' time."

The talented trainer finished up by giving us one to watch going forward.

"Kilbriany is a decent horse. He got tired in the ground the last time, but on a bit better ground, he should get the job done."