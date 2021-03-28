Cork supporters raised €12,560 for Rebel camogie and Jigsaw

HUGE congratulations to the Cork Camogie Board and Jigsaw who recently announced that their virtual 5k which was held on the last weekend of February raised a grand total of is €12,560.

In mid-January, the board put out the call that they were going to hold Camán Corcaigh and they asked for support to help them raise awareness for Jigsaw Cork and the invaluable service they provide.

Thanks to the huge efforts put in by all the board in partnership with Jigsaw are hugely grateful for the support the event received and that the generosity of all who participated helped them raised €12,560 which will be shared between Jigsaw and Cork Camogie.

While there’s no doubt this will make a huge difference to both organisations, the most important message is the one the Camogie Board set out to give and that is for their young players to know that Jigsaw exists and that sporting organisations are very thankful for all they do and this was a way for Cork camogie to show it.

They want to say a special word to all who came on board to help them get the word out there and to all the media organisations that were so helpful.

The event really caught the eye and received huge support from the GAA community and beyond, prominent stars such as Cork senior camogie captain Linda Collins posted a video asking everybody to take part, our own Rory Noonan and Linda Mellerick were among those who encouraged people to take part while well- known Kerry footballer Tomas Ó Sé and RTÉ sports presenters Marty Morrissey and Jacqui Hurley all helped by promoting the event.

One of the first to step out on the day was the lord mayor and lady mayoress Joe and Stephanie Kavanagh who strode out from City Hall early on the Friday morning.

Also out early was Gemma O’Connor performing her first function as a retired Cork player as she presented the lord mayor with his T-shirt outside City Hall before heading to complete her own 5k.

From there on it was a huge success from the furthest point in the county to the borders of Limerick, Kerry, and Tipperary and beyond they all participated north, South, East and West as camogie club members and friends were walking the walk.

HELPING HAND

Some ran, some jogged and some were even spotted on scooters in Tramore Valley Park, no names mentioned here! The aim of the weekend was to get all camogie players, mentors and supporters, and friends to virtually re-connect with their club-mates, families and friends.

This was seen as a great idea while everybody is out of group training and in doing so Cork camogie was also highlighting the fantastic service that Jigsaw provide. It also kept the name of camogie on people’s lips as the count-down to the event was to be seen widely on social media.

In the lead-up to the event the feedback the organisers were getting was that a lot of people just wanted to donate and there was also an option to do this and not to do a 5km and again those donations were most welcome.

Board PRO Louise Weldon was one of the main organisers and she expressed her delight at the amount raised;

“We are really thrilled with the response and we want to take this opportunity to thank everybody for all of the work they did to promote Camán Corcaigh. It wouldn’t have been the event that it was without all the Trojan effort put in by so many.

“Our county board and players were all behind it from the start and everybody we approached to help us out was only too delighted to do so, and maybe we can drive it on from here and who knows maybe next year we can make it bigger and even better.”

Those who participated all came in for huge praise from Louise.

“We had current and former players, officials and people who just wanted to support the event.

We had all ages from one of Cork camogie's oldest registered members who marched out proudly in her t-shirt at 90 years of age and we had babies who were in their prams being pushed along as their families participated.

“We had people in their workplaces wearing their red and white jigsaw Cork T-shirts and we hope we will see lots of those T-shirts in the months ahead being worn to supporting our Cork teams.”

While the playing fields were quiet, it was great to see the camogie players get behind a wonderful event and congratulations must go to the county board for coming up with such a great idea and also helping to raising awareness of the work by Jigsaw Cork. Take a bow everybody.

Well done to you all.