Same again for Passage West GAA management teams for 2021

PASSAGE WEST GAA have made no changes in the coaching staff for their Junior A football and hurling teams following their impressive campaign in 2020.

Passage were outclassed by Brian Dillon’s in hurling in the Junior A decider but Eoin Griffin returns as manager with the former Cork dual star Teddy McCarthy staying on as coach.

Many pundits were predicting Passage would make a bold bid for honours in the last campaign but with the same squad of players available they will be trying hard to dethrone Brian Dillon’s.

Progress

It was a tremendous season for Passage in the Junior A football championship as they easily accounted for Delanys and James Kind returns as player-manager with George Durant retaining his position as coach.

The harbour club were due to compete in the Junior A county football championship as newly appointed secretary Ger O’Flynn explained.

“We have made a few enquiries but have nothing concrete on whether the championship will be played and right now it doesn’t look likely to go ahead,” said O’Flynn.

Looking at the club structure the rúnaí believes they are heading in the right direction.

We have 14 teams in the club, and it goes without saying that the number of volunteers needed to look after the coaching is demanding but we have some very dedicated people in our club.”

Work has been going on to drain the main pitch at Passage and club finances are stretched to pay for this.

“We have been looking at different grants as we are catering for a big membership from underage to Junior level and in a club like ours you are never finished looking after your playing facilities.

“The club weekly Lotto is up and running and we would like to see our members and supporters getting behind it as it’s the only finance we have presently coming into the club.”

The pandemic is certainly putting a strain on all clubs and O’Flynn is hoping they will see light at the end of the tunnel in the coming weeks.

“It’s not easy for any sport as we have a number of them in our town but hopefully, we will see some action in the coming weeks as the majority of players are just fed up.”