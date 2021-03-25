Success for the Townends but Limerick horses dominate at Cork Racecourse

THE Enda Bolger-trained newcomer Dreamsrmadeofthis indicated that she holds a particularly bright future by making an impressive start to her career in the opening The Follow @Corkracecourse Fillies’ Maiden Hurdle at Cork on Thursday.

Fraternity made the decisive move by edging ahead coming to the second last, but the winning daughter of Walk In The Park eased past after this penultimate flight. Dreamsrmadeofthis, homebred by owner JP McManus’ wife Noreen, was the faster in air over the last and she then swept clear to beat Fraternity by four and a half lengths with Mark Walsh.

“She showed that she had talent all along and Mark [Walsh] said that she was very professional,“ remarked Bolger of Dreamsrmadeofthis. “She jumps like a stag and hopefully we will be hearing more of her.“

Askeaton-based handler Davy Fitzgerald’s Hilltop Supreme completed a quick hat-trick by surviving a stewards’ enquiry to land the Blackwater Handicap Hurdle for amateur riders. Hilltop Supreme made smooth progress with Rochelle Murphy, who was recording a second career success, from three out and he took command after the last to dismiss Fierami by a length.

“He was chasing, but he lost his confidence over fences,“ reported Fitzgerald of the Mrs Belinda O’Brien-owned Hilltop Supreme. “He could now go to Fairyhouse (over Easter) if he goes up a few lbs for a three-mile handicap and who knows, he could come back here for a Cork National some day.“

On an excellent afternoon for Limerick horses, Fitzgerald’s near-neighbour Paddy Neville struck with Glentruan in the first division of the corkracecourse.ie Maiden Hurdle over two and a half miles. Glentruan, previously trained by Philip Hobbs, stepped up from his most recent eighth-placed effort at Leopardstown by asserting from the last to see off favourite The Greek by two and a quarter lengths under Garry Noonan.

“He is a lovely horse who will hopefully make a lovely chaser,“ said Neville of Glentruan, representing the Limerick-based In For The Fun Syndicate.

Jockeys enter the parade ring before the Fermoy Handicap Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing.

Willie Mullins’ Bapaume, winner of the Grade 2 Prix La Barka Hurdle at Auteuil in June 2018, had little more than an exercise stroll with Paul Townend in the Follow Us On Instagram @ Corkracecourse Hurdle over two miles. Those that availed of the 1/7 on offer about Bapaume never had an anxious moment as the winning French-bred made all the running to beat Hammersmith by an unextended nine lengths.

“It will do him the world of good to have won again and the drier ground would have helped him,“ said Townend of the Mrs Susannah Ricci-owned Bapaume.

Townend’s younger sister Jody got her name on the scoresheet by combining with Denis Hogan to collect the closing Thanks To Frontline Staff Mares (Ladies Pro/Am) Flat Race with Polla Milano.

Polla Milano and Jody Townend win the Thanks To Frontline Staff Mares (Ladies Pro/Am) Flat Race. Picture: Healy Racing.

The recent Thurles third Polla Milano, having her initial start for Adare-based owner Michael Toomey, eased to the front with three furlongs remaining to dispose of Oliver Power’s Decadio Lady by six and a half lengths.

The Tom Mullins-trained Takarengo, who was placed third in last season’s Irish Cesarewitch, opened his account over flights by recording a hard-fought success in the second division of the corkracecourse.ie Maiden Hurdle. Takarengo, having had to rousted along at various stages, responded to Sean O’Keeffe’s urgings to lead inside the final 50 yards.

“He’s not really a horse for hurdling,“ confessed handler Mullins of Takarengo, who was equipped with cheekpieces. “He was in good order for today and his main target will be the Cesarewitch later in the year.“

Action from Cork Racecourse. Picture: Healy Racing

The Dermot McLoughlin-trained Thunderosa justified a degree of market support from 9/1 into 13/2 by recording a battling success under talented seven lb claimer Paddy O’Hanlon in the three-mile Mallow Handicap hurdle. Thunderosa, winner of a Punchestown handicap hurdle on his penultimate start in mid-February, went for home from three out with the victorious nine-year-old ultimately accounting for Dromore Lad by one and a half lengths.

Peter Jon Carberry, younger brother of Paul and Nina, teamed up with Andy McNamara to capture the Fermoy Handicap Hurdle with Just Another Lady. Placed on two out of her three previous forays, Just Another Lady led from two out to thwart favourite Balkos by three and a quarter lengths.

The next meeting at Cork is the three-day Easter fixture which commences on Easter Saturday.

RESULTS:

Going: Yielding (Good/Yielding In Places).

The Follow @Corkracecourse 4-Y-O Fillies’ Maiden Hurdle of €12,000. 2 Miles: John P McManus’ Dreamsrmadeofthis b f (Walk In The Park – Upsie) 11-2 M P Walsh (6/1); Shantou Limited’s Fraternity 11-2 D E Mullins (15/8 Fav); J J Power’s Brookline 11-2 D J O’Keeffe (9/4).

16 ran. 4 1/2L, 5 1/2L, 2 1/4L. (Winner trained by E Bolger).

The Follow Us On Instagram @ Corkracecourse Hurdle of €17,000. 2 Miles: Mrs S Ricci’s Bapaume (FR) b g (Turtle Bowl – Brouhaha) 8-11-4 P Townend (1/7 Fav); Michael O’Flynn’s Hammersmith 5-11-4 Rachael Blackmore (5/1); David Peter Dunne’s Department Of War 6-11-6 M Hamill (18/1).

5 ran. 9L, 24L, 13L. (Winner trained by W P Mullins).

Corkracecourse.ie Maiden Hurdle (1st Div) of €12,000. 2 ½ Miles: In For The Fun Syndicate’s Glentruan b g (Getaway – Mac Idol) 6-11-7 G B Noonan (6/1); It Takes Allsorts Syndicate’s The Greek 5-11-13 K M Donoghue (6/5 Fav); S Kennedy’s Emily Roebling 7-11-2 S D Torrens (9/4).

16 ran. 2 1/4L, Hd, 10L. (Winner trained by Patrick Neville).

Corkracecourse.ie Maiden Hurdle (2nd Div) of €12,000. 2 ½ Miles: Mrs Rita Byrne’s Takarengo b g (Battle Of Marengo – Takaliyda) 5-11-13 S F O’Keeffe (5/4 Fav); Michael G Kennedy’s James Fort 5-11-13 P D Kennedy (5/2); Brian Mortell’s Daicheadacuig 6-11-11 B Browne (125/1).

16 ran. 1/2L, 1 1/4L, 2L. (Winner trained by Thomas Mullins).

Fermoy Handicap Hurdle of €10,000. 2 ½ Miles: Chasers & Pints Syndicate’s Just Another Lady b m (Beneficial – Western Rose) 8-11-2 Peter Carberry (9/1); Tuesday Night Syndicate’s Balkos (FR) 6-11-12 P Townend (100/30 Fav); Hanford’s Chemist Limited’s Monty’s Mission 7-11-10 S F O’Keeffe (14/1); White Lady Syndicate’s Antigua Son’s 8-10-9 B J Foley (16/1).

16 ran. 3 1/4L, Hd, 1 3/4L. (Winner trained by Andrew McNamara).

Mallow Handicap Hurdle of €16,000. 3 Miles: Mrs Fidelma Toole’s Thunderosa b g (Westerner – Montanara) 9-10-4 P J O’Hanlon (13/2); Frank Reynolds’ Dromore Lad 9-10-13 P K Donovan (16/1); David Eiffe’s Lee Valley Legacy 8-9-10 S D Torrens (8/1).

7 ran. 1 1/2L, 4 1/2L, 1 1/2L. (Winner trained by Dermot Anthony McLoughlin).

Blackwater (QR) Handicap Hurdle of €11,000. 2 ½ Miles: Mrs Belinda O’Brien’s Hilltop Supreme b g (Mr Dinos – No Case) 9-11-9 Miss R Murphy (9/1); James W Power’s Fierami 6-12-3 Mr J J Codd (5/1); One More Go Syndicate’s Shar Whats Therush 8-11-13 Mr D O’Connor (9/2 Joint Fav).

15 ran. 1L, 1/2L, 3/4L. (Winner trained by D E Fitzgerald). Following a stewards’ enquiry, there was no alteration to the judge’s placings.

Thanks To Frontline Staff Mares’ (Ladies Pro/Am) Flat Race of €10,000. 2 Miles: Michael Toomey & Joan Toomey’s Polla Milano b m (Milan – Issaquah) 6-11-4 Miss J Townend (9/4); Oliver J Power’s Decadio Lady 6-11-4 Miss S M Doyle (40/1); William D MacDonald’s Belle Lurette (FR) 5-11-4 Miss F Fox (11/1).

14 ran. 6 1/2L, 3L, 1/2L. (Winner trained by Denis Gerard Hogan).