Bill O'Flynn expanding his Cork-based sportswear company

AT the beginning of 2020, Bill O'Flynn formed his business with the aim of providing high-quality, high-performance sportswear that is affordable for schools, clubs, and other organisations.

Now, BO'FSPORTS supplies custom-designed and personalised gear for numerous sports including Hurling, Gaelic Football, Camogie, Soccer, Hockey, and Rugby, while their legends commemorative jerseys are proving to be quite popular.

The 29-year-old’s background in sport includes playing hurling and football with Fermoy GAA and later Glanworth before he moved into coaching with the latter and then onto Bride Rovers’ underage set up and St Colmans College, Fermoy.

Through O’Flynn’s Facebook page; GAA - The Gospel, which currently has over 11,000 followers, he designed GAA jerseys to be sold at the 2019 National Ploughing Championships.

Following his success at that event, where he raised over €4,000 for the Cork University Hospital Children’s Ward and the Beaumont Hospital Children’s Ward in Dublin, BO'FSPORTS was founded and has thrived despite the problems caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot of the local clubs stood by me and helped me out when things were tough with Covid and everything,” O’Flynn told the Echo.

“Everyone that has got our products has spoken highly of it and they have been very impressed and that is something I prioritised from day one.

There’s no point in getting involved in it and getting huge numbers buying it if the gear isn’t up to standards.

“We also tried to mimic looking at a lot of other successful websites, grasping it all and putting it together to come up with the best possible website for us that is easy to access for everyone.”

After a promising first year in business, O’Flynn is now looking to continue to grow and become one of the most popular brands in Rebel county.

“What we need to do going forward, if we can get out there more, is to push out further across Cork and get the brand out there,” he added.

“I looked at other brands and their gear range and that was the bar that we set, that we are going to try to surpass them and be the best gear brand in Cork.

“Hopefully over the next four or five years looking ahead if we can stabilise and Covid isn’t still affecting us that we can really establish ourselves and become a leading brand in Cork.

“I would be very much for the people, if they are happy, I’m happy. You know customer satisfaction when they come back for gear again, you know you are doing things right then.”

For more information, visit the website bofsports.ie where they currently have an offer of free delivery in the Republic of Ireland for orders of €100 or more.