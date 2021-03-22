Cork's Ethon Varian gets U21 call-up and joins Tyreik Wright in Ireland squad

IRELAND U21 manager Jim Crawford has called up three new players to his 22-man squad to face Wales this week.

Luca Connell, who is on loan at Queen’s Park from Celtic, will join-up with the squad as will Norwich City goalkeeper Sam Blair and Stoke City forward Ethon Varian.

They replace Conor Coventry, Dan Rose and Ademipo Odubeko who aren’t available for Friday’s friendly.

West Ham United’s Conor Coventry was promoted to Stephen Kenny’s senior squad ahead of the World Cup qualifiers with Serbia and Luxembourg and the friendly against Qatar.

Schalke 04’s Dan Rose misses out due to regional COVID-19 travel restrictions in Germany.

Ademipo Odubeko’s withdrawal was agreed between the Football Association of Ireland and West Ham United in the best interest of the player.

Tyreik Wright, Republic of Ireland.

He will remain with his club for the international window having only recently returned from injury and, as a result of his busy training and match schedule of late, both parties agreed that it would be beneficial for him to continue working with his club at this time.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), Sam Blair (Norwich)

Defenders: Shane Flynn (Leicester City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Mark McGuinness (Ipswich Town on loan from Arsenal), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers on loan from Celtic), Mason O’Malley (Scunthorpe United), Lewis Richards (Wolves).

Midfielders: Luca Connell (Queen’s Park on loan from Celtic) Conor Grant (Rochdale), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Alex Gilbert (Brentford), Conor Noss (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Louie Watson (Derby County).

Forwards: Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee on loan from Celtic), Will Ferry (Southampton), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Carlisle United on loan from Rotherham United) Ethon Varian (Stoke City), Tyreik Wright (Walsall on loan from Aston Villa).