Bodyfuelz happy to team up with Cork City ahead of the new season

AHEAD of the new League of Ireland season which starts on Friday with Cork City at home to Cobh Ramblers, the club are delighted to announce Bodyfuelz as the official nutritional food supplier to the club.

Bodyfuelz will supply nutritional meals to the men’s, women’s, and academy teams for the 2021 season and their logo will take its place on the back of all senior men’s playing shirts.

Bodyfuelz will supply healthy meals to the first team while also providing match day nutrition for all of the club’s academy and women’s teams.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership commercial manager Paul Deasy said: “It is another great partnership for the club, a deal that reflects well for the commercial side but also the playing side.

“It’s another local business supporting its local club, the support we have seen from local businesses in these tough times is incredible, I would like to thank Sean Barry and all his team for making this happen.

“Again, as a club we urge our supporters to support those who support us.”

Owner and director of Bodyfuelz, Sean Barry said he is delighted to link up with the club.

“We are thrilled to be on board with Cork City for the coming season. This is a massive club, and we aredelighted to be part of it.

“If we can help in giving all teams a slight advantage it will be well worth it.

“We are very proud to see the Bodyfuelz logo displayed on the men’s jersey and we wish Colin, his players, and all the other teams in the club the best of luck for the coming season.”

City will be hoping to get off to a winning start on Friday.

It will be interesting to see which club has the better season and to that end, we are running an online poll here from 8am tomorrow morning until Friday, 8am where we are asking fans of both clubs who will have the better season.