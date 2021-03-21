Kelleher, Hourihane and Long withdraw from Stephen Kenny's Irish squad with injuries

CORK'S Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Hourihane and Kevin Long are amongst four players have been forced to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland squad through injury.

Burnley defender Kevin Long, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Swansea City midfielder Conor Hourihane and Bristol City winger Callum O'Dowda have all been ruled out.

Blackburn defender Darragh Lenihan has been called up and West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry has been promoted from the U-21 squad, his first senior international call-up.

The Ireland squad reported for duty in Manchester, England today with the squad scheduled to train tomorrow morning before flying to Belgrade, Serbia ahead of Wednesday's qualifier.

Denislav Aleksandrov of Bulgaria is tackled by Kevin Long of Republic of Ireland during the UEFA Nations League B match between Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland squad - Serbia, Luxembourg & Qatar

Goalkeepers: Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Coventry (West Ham United).

Wingers: Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

Strikers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Shane Long (AFC Bournemouth, on loan from Southampton), James Collins (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Ipswich Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).