Cork City squad numbers revealed for 2021 season

Four of the Cork City first-team squad will hope that a trading down of squad number will reflect an increased influence for the coming season, which begins against Cobh Ramblers on Friday night.

Uniss Kargbo, Ronan Hurley, Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh and Cian Bargary have been given numbers in the ‘first 11’. Kargbo, likely to be first-choice right-back, swaps 25 for 2 while Hurley, the likely starter on the other flank, goes from 14 to 3.

Centre-forward O’Brien-Whitmarsh was previously 29 but now carries the number 9, which has had something of a difficult time in the recent past. City first wore squad numbers in 2003, with John O’Flynn wearing 9 from then until 2008, but since then, it has been worn by Guntars Silagailis, Graham Cummins, Davin O’Neill, Daryl Kavanagh, Anthony Elding, O’Flynn again, Danny Morrissey, Achille Campion, Cummins again, Mark O’Sullivan in his last spell with the club and, last season, Conor Davis, who never played a competitive game for the club due to injury.

Cummins in 2010 and 2011 remains the last player to have worn 9 for two consecutive full seasons but O’Brien-Whitmarsh will be hoping to change the number’s fortunes. Bargary also drops 20 spots, from 31 to 11.

Goalkeeper Mark McNulty will face competition for the starting spot from David Harrington and Paul Hunt but he retains the number 1 shirt for the 12th straight season while Harrington continues as 13 and new signing Hunt will wear 20.

Rob Slevin (4), captain Gearóid Morrissey (6), Dylan McGlade (7) and Cian Coleman (8) all retain their single-digit numbers from last season while the returning Steven Beattie reclaims the number 10 that he wore in 2016, 2017 and 2018, having had 21 when he first arrived in 2015.

While Cory Galvin has moved from 11 to 14, he was heavily involved in pre-season and should feature strongly in the league, while other changes see Dale Holland go from 26 to 15, Luke Desmond swap 32 for 19, Seán Kennedy move from 23 to 20 and James O’Leary switch from 35 to 22.

New signings Gordon Walker, Jamie Wynne, Jack Walsh and Jonas Häkkinen will wear 25, 26, 27 and 28 respectively while Jack Baxter, on loan from Preston North End, is City’s number 30, the same number he wears at Deepdale.

The only vacant numbers between 1 and 30 are 12 – reserved for the club’s fans since Roy O’Donovan moved from 12 to 10 in 2007 – and 29.

The list in full is:

1. Mark McNulty

2. Uniss Kargbo

3. Ronan Hurley

4. Rob Slevin

5. George Heaven

6. Gearóid Morrissey

7. Dylan McGlade

8. Cian Coleman

9. Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh

10. Steven Beattie

11. Cian Bargary

12. –

13. David Harrington

14. Cory Galvin

15. Dale Holland

16. Alec Byrne

17. Darragh Crowley

18. Josh Honohan

19. Luke Desmond

20. Paul Hunt

21. Oran Crowe

22. James O’Leary

23. Seán Kennedy

24. Cian Murphy

25. Gordon Walker

26. Jamie Wynne

27. Jack Walsh

28. Jonas Häkkinen

29. –

30. Jack Baxter