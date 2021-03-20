Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 11:10

At seven-under, the Offaly golfer is five shots behind Aaron Wise
Shane Lowry in contention at Honda Classic in Florida

Shane Lowry plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. Picture: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

IRELAND'S Shane Lowry was in contention with a share of fifth place at the halfway stage of the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida.

The former British Open champion shot a strong four-under 66 to follow his opening round 67 to go to seven-under, five shots behind Aaron Wise.

Lowry had a tame front nine with a birdie and a bogey before making birdy threes at the 10th, 12th and 16th holes, dropped a shot on the short 17th but finished in style with an eagle three on the last, where he chipped in from 42 feet.

Wise shot his second successive 64 to be three shots clear of fellow American Brandon Hagy - who had the day's best round with a 62 - and first-round leader Matt Jones (61-70).

England's Tom Lewis is the only Briton left in the field, with a 66 taking him to even par, 12 off the pace.

Lee Westwood, second in last week's Players Championship, missed the cut after rounds of 70-78, as did fellow Englishman Ian Poulter (71-72).

Young Cork golfers make the cut on U12 to U17 development squads

