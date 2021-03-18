Caoimhín Kelleher in line for debut with four Cork players in Ireland squad

THE absence of Darren Randolph opens the door for Caoimhín Kelleher to make his Ireland debut in the World Cup qualifier away to Serbia next Wednesday.

The Liverpool number two is one of four Leesiders in Stephen Kenny's 29-man squad, along with Conor Hourihane, on fire for Swansea City in recent weeks, Preston North End's Alan Browne and Burnley defender Kevin Long.

Unfortunately, John Egan and Adam Idah are out through injury.

Kelleher himself has had a slight abdominal tear and will battle with former Shamrock Rovers stopper Gavin Bazunu, currently on loan from Man City to Brian Barry Murphy's Rochdale in League One, for the starting berth.

The likelihood is Kenny will put his faith in the 22-year-old ex-Ringmahon Rangers goalie as he worked with him 10 times when he was Ireland U21 boss. Liverpool though, will have the final say on Kelleher's fitness.

Ireland host Luxembourg in a qualifier on March 27, before a friendly with Qatar three days later.