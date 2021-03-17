Bandon Athletic Club development to help nurture the next Phil Healy

BANDON AC’s Phil Healy summed it up well recently after her fantastic 4th place in the 400m final at the European Indoor Championships.

“If you give it your all, and walk off the track happy, then you’re winning for you. If you think you can do better then the next day is another opportunity to try that.

"I didn’t make finals or win anything until I was 17 or 18. You’re never too old. Just enjoy it, make new friends and most of all have fun. ”

Bandon Athletic Club and the coaches have always had the long-term development of the athlete as the primary driving force and it is with that same commitment we are about to embark on a new journey.

The club is extremely excited and proud to announce that it has recently concluded the purchase of an eight-acre site just outside Bandon.

Full planning permission has been granted for the development of a 400m all-weather track, field event areas and an indoor training facility. The indoor area, as well as having space for sprints and long-distance will also include jumps and throws areas.

This development, unlike the majority of other all-weather tracks in this country, will be owned and controlled by the club.

Bandon AC for the last number of years has been one of the largest juvenile clubs affiliated with Athletics Ireland.

Currently, athletes frequently travel to Cork or further afield to avail of tartan track facilities, providing better facilities close at hand, will enable athletes to focus on training and recovery and not on travelling time.

It has been a long road to get to where the club is now, with a lot of time and commitment from a large number of club members, but some people do deserve special mention.

One of the founding members Billy Good has played a large part in obtaining this site and the associated planning permissions.

A dedicated Track Development sub-committee put in a huge amount of work in recent years trying to find a suitable site and get the planning permission.