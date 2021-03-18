South Liberties set to benefit from class and experience of Anthony Nash

SOUTH LIBERTIES manager Brian Ryan says he is looking forward to working with former star Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash.

Earlier this year, the two-time All-Star made national headlines after transferring from his home club of Kanturk to the South Liberties unit in Limerick.

“Of course, we are absolutely delighted that a player of Anthony’s outstanding quality and country-wide reputation has come to the club,” enthused Ryan.

“Anthony’s commanding presence between the posts will be a tremendous boost for us in this year’s Limerick Championship.

“In last year’s county senior championship, South Liberties reached the quarter-final stage where they lost to Doon, who went on to reach the final.

“So hopefully, with the major bonus of having Anthony in our side, we will progress at least one step further in this year’s campaign,” added Ryan, who is heading into his first year in the South Liberties hot seat.

On the background to the four-time Munster senior winner linking up with Liberties, Ryan explained that Anthony’s parents, Thomas Nash, and Phyllis Shanahan, are both from the parish of Ballyneety.

"That's about five miles from Limerick City, where South Liberties is situated, and they would have lived here until Thomas’ job as a garda sergeant took him to Kanturk.

“Over the years, Anthony spent a lot of his time in Ballyneety and it would have been a long-time ambition of his to play for South Liberties before his club career came to an end."

PEDIGREE

Similar to Nash’s lofty reputation in a playing context, Ryan has an outstanding pedigree in his field of managing teams.

Back in 2013 and 2014, the Liberties’ boss was at the helm when Limerick succeeded in racking up a brace of Munster minor hurling titles, before subsequently respectively coming up short at the All-Ireland semi-final stage to Galway and in the All-Ireland final against Kilkenny.

And among the players he was able to call on for those two campaigns were Sean Finn, Seamus Flanagan, Aaron Gillane, Cian Lynch and Tom Morrissey, who featured in Limerick’s All-Ireland senior wins in 2018 and 2020, Mike Casey and Richie English, who played in the 2018 decider, and South Liberties’ man and Anthony’s cousin Barry Nash, who lined out in last year’s final success.

Recalling the contributions made by the future senior stars, Ryan said: “You could already see at that stage how talented and how committed a bunch of hurlers all the lads were.”