Boxer Christina Desmond reveals she has received offers to turn professional

CORK welter Christina Desmond has revealed that she has been approached with offers to turn professional.

But the Macroom southpaw says she is weighing up her options and hasn't made up her mind yet.

Desmond was hit with a cruel blow after the world qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics were cancelled, which has virtually shut the door on her Olympic dream.

The world qualifiers were due to get ahead in June but have been cancelled, and boxers who are not qualified at that point will earn Tokyo places through the system.

As things stand, Desmond is not ranked high enough to make the 32nd Olympiad and pro promoters are interested in her signature.

"I have been approached about turning professional," said Desmond, who works as a Garda.

"I need to sit back and have a look at everything.

"It's a difficult position to be in. I'm lucky I'm young yet.

"I have been asked about going pro, so it's just put everything into context.

"I am very busy at work, and it is tough at the moment, so that is my main focus right now.

"Either way, I will be back in the ring. I'm not finished."

Desmond, the current Irish Elite champion and a European elite bronze medallist, admitted years of dedication were gone because of the current qualifying system for Tokyo.

"I'm ok, very disappointed. A number of years of training and dedication gone.

"It is very hard information to take in," added the Leesider who believes the current qualification system is unfair and caught everyone by surprise.

"I was very surprised, no one had any idea, it wasn't even rumoured.

"It just happened! It was very out of the blue.

"It's an unfair way of doing it if you ask me.

"I was very confident, that was always going to be the most likely route I'd go anyway, even before covid.

"European boxers at my weight are the best in the world, and I have the beatings of them all.

"I was aiming to have my best performances at Worlds."