Eugene O'Sullivan: It Came To Pass is ready to defend his Hunters Chase title on Friday

CORK trainer Eugene O’Sullivan has revealed that stable star It Came To Pass is fully primed for his Hunters Chase defence on Friday at Cheltenham.

Obviously, it can be an extremely nervous time for trainers as the final pieces of work are completed but it’s all systems go at this stage and O'Sullivan, despite not having his daughter Maxine on board due to a change in the rules due to Covid, is confident.

“Everything is after going well and the horse is in super form," O’Sullivan said.

"We worked him at the Curragh last Friday morning and we were extremely pleased the way it went.

"The news from Cheltenham is that the weather is getting better and the ground is starting to dry out which is great news for our chances as he’s a spring horse and loves decent ground.

"It’s a straight forward process really after checking in on Tuesday night at the racecourse.

"It Came To Pass will be taken for a long walk but rest will be very important the first night after a long trip.

Tomas Singleton and trainer Eugene O'Sullivan with the Foxhunters Chase Trophy won by 66/1 shot It Came To Pass at Cheltenham.

"Richie (McLernon) will give the horse a little canter on Wednesday and Thursday mornings and we will be ready for racing on Friday.

"Every race at Cheltenham is so competitive but we are very happy with our horse so fingers crossed for a big run.”

Due to covid restrictions amateur riders are not permitted which has denied Maxine O’Sullivan the chance to defend her title.

At this stage the O’Sullivan’s have taken that news on the chin and have secured the services of a Richie McLernon who has been in England for many years now.

"Richie is a family friend really and started off with us here at home.

"He has ridden plenty of Cheltenham winners in the past and actually lives there.

"It’s disappointing for Maxine but that is the way it is this year."