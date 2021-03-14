Cork City WFC suffer another large pre-season defeat but manager Collins still upbeat

Cork City 0

DLR Waves 4

CORK CITY Women suffered another heavy defeat during pre-season as they were comfortably beaten 4-0 by DLR Waves in Abbotstown on Sunday afternoon.

Goals in the first half by Avril Brierly and Carla McManus, followed by a couple of neat finishes from Kate Mooney in the second period inflicted a second friendly defeat in three games on City.

“It was a really good workout, they are a really good team to play against,” said manager Rónán Collins shortly after full time.

“There’s a lot to work on. There were some good patches, we are doing stuff right but we need to make sure we are doing it for a longer period of time.

“We have to work on our concentration, bit of end-product quality also - we are not executing it as well as we can.

“They punished our mistakes, I wouldn’t say the result was harsh but I wouldn't say it was a fair reflection either.

“Pre-season is the time to make those mistakes, there is a slight concern about the results but it is not an indicator of anything.”

The Leesider’s pre-season campaign started with a comprehensive loss to Peamount United but they bounced back last weekend by beating Munster rivals Treaty United in Charleville.

They were hoping to keep building momentum ahead of their first game of the Women’s National League against Galway on Saturday week and after a tame opening period, they went close to scoring in the 19th minute.

As the ball dropped kindly for Sarah McKevitt just outside the penalty area, the new signing composed herself but she could only send her well-controlled volley just over the crossbar.

Waves responded brilliantly to that let-off as Avril Brierly fired them in front moments later before Carla McManus doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time.

The visitors started the second 45 slowly and they were punished as Kate Mooney made it 3-0 shortly after the restart with a well-taken goal before she completed her brace and the rout in the 72nd minute with a close-range effort.

School commitments meant City had to do without Éabha O’Mahony and Nadine Seward, Danielle Burke missed out as a precaution with a slight injury issue while Ciara McNamara and Kelly Leahy also had to withdraw early through injury but neither are deemed to be serious.

They will all be hoping to feature in the club’s final pre-season friendly against Athlone Town in Mayfield on Saturday afternoon.

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy, Ciara McNamara, Zara Foley, Christina Dring, Shaunagh McCarthy, Laura Shine, Sophie Liston, Becky Cassin, Kelly Leahy, Sarah McKevitt, Lauren Walsh.

Subs: Nathalie O’Brien for Shaunagh McCarthy (ht), Eva Mangan for Kelly Leahy (ht), Kate O’Donovan for Ciara McNamara (58), Riona Crowley for Christina Dring (63), Lauren Egbuloniu for Laura Shine (63), Lauren Singleton for Zara Foley (73).