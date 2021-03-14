Sun, 14 Mar, 2021 - 18:25

Ireland v Scotland: Six Nations players ratings

CJ Stander of Ireland is tackled by Huw Jones of Scotland during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match. Picture: Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

Ireland got the job done against Scotland in Murrayfield thanks to Johnny Sexton's late winner. Here's how the players rated...

HUGO KEENAN: Unable to display his full range of attacking skills and guilty of slack defending for Jones' try. 5 

KEITH EARLS: Pressure led to Ireland's opening score and produced some key interventions. Rarely touched ball in the Scotland 22. 7 

GARRY RINGROSE: Poor decision to hack clear led to Russell's unconventional try and fell below his usual high standards. 5 

ROBBIE HENSHAW: Alert to claim the opening try and continued his fine recent form with another solid, hard-working display. 7 

JAMES LOWE: Yet to prove his international credentials. Poor defensively and culpable in both of Scotland's scores before being hooked. 4 

James Lowe. Picture: Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

JOHNNY SEXTON: Perfect record with penalties to move beyond 900 points for his country. Cross-field kick caused chaos which led to Henshaw touching down. 7 

JAMISON GIBSON-PARK: Given the nod ahead of the fit-again Conor Murray but did not convince and failed to spot chance for early Ireland try. 5

CIAN HEALY: Started well against WP Nel in the scrums but struggled later on before being replaced. 6 

ROB HERRING: Performed well at the breakdown and Ireland's set-piece noticeably suffered following his withdrawal. 7 

TADHG FURLONG: Strong and steady. Nimble, fancy footwork in the first half will be long remembered. 7 

IAIN HENDERSON: A menace at the lineouts. Produced important steals and key turnovers to keep his side on top. 7 

JAMES RYAN: Content to stay out of the limelight and unselfishly grafted before being forced off. 7 

TADHG BEIRNE: Bulldozed a try and immense throughout in front of watching Lions coach Warren Gatland. 8 

WILL CONNORS: An absolute tackling machine. Aggressive all afternoon and crucial intervention denied Van Der Merwe. 8 

CJ STANDER: Marked the occasion of his 50th Ireland cap with a trademark performance packed with powerful carries. 7 

Replacements: 

Andy Farrell utilised all of his forward replacements to help Ireland scrape success from bruising encounter. 6

