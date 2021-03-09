Cork City FC Women's boss confident they can hit the ground running

CORK City Women’s manager Rónán Collins has highlighted the areas that his side still needs to improve on during pre-season despite their encouraging victory against Treaty United on Saturday afternoon.

City claimed the first win of their pre-season campaign last weekend as they came from behind to defeat their Munster rivals 3-1 in a friendly in Charleville.

The Leesiders were looking to bounce back from their heavy defeat to Peamount United in their first warm-up game the previous weekend and goals from Becky Cassin, Sophie Liston, and Christina Dring were enough to see the club earn a confidence-boosting victory.

Collins used his entire squad of 22 players on the day with two teams of 11 getting a run out in each half. He said he was pleased with the workout.

“It was another good 45 minutes into players’ legs,” he said. “The first half was very physical, it is actually good to get that in pre-season because it makes you a bit more aware of what you are going to face when the league starts.

“Limerick are youthful, they always put you under pressure and they did that very well in the first half so to be able to adjust to that and then be able to dictate the game a bit more in the second half was good.

“It’s a problem we are going to face during the season so you want to face it now first and we need to tighten up on that a bit. After last week we talked about being a lot more switched on in that defensive third and I think we did that quite well.

“But we definitely still need to improve our fluidity on the ball. I thought some of the young girls that played moved the ball really well which is something we are looking for.

We just need to limit those touches, play a bit more the way we face, and bring that fluidity back into our game.

“We have DLR Waves next week, that will be a really good test, and let’s see if we can do it in that because it’s usually a really good game of football against them so we are really looking forward to it.”

One sour note from the game was the injuries suffered by the lively pair of Sophie Liston and new signing Sarah McKevitt, although Collins confirmed that neither seemed to be serious.

“Sophie just got a knock in the mouth so she should be alright. Sarah, again I think it is just a knock, she took a few good kicks I suppose in the first half but she got well stuck in so it was just more of a precaution than anything else.”