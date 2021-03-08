End of an era for GAA reporting in the Echo as John Horgan retires after 46 years of service

AFTER 46 years at the coalface of journalism in Cork, it's the end of one era and the beginning of another in the Echo sports department as legendary GAA reporter John Horgan retires from the daily grind of producing thought-provoking copy for the Echo and Echolive.

John, who has been our senior hurling reporter for more years than he cares to remember will be replaced by Denis Hurley.

Denis has been working for the Echo for more than 10 years in a variety of roles, but will now focus on bringing you our readers the latest news from the world of Cork GAA from this week forward.

John will continue to write two GAA columns each week, for the paper on a Tuesday and Friday, while Denis will bring you GAA news, interviews and reports on a daily basis.

"We are very sad to see John Horgan retire from the Echo," editor Maurice Gubbins said.

"John, to my mind has been one of the best journalists in Cork for decades and we are thrilled that he has agreed to write twice weekly for us for another year at least.

"We wish him well in his retirement and I want to thank him for all the award-winning work he has produced for this paper over the years."

Sports Editor John McHale is thrilled to welcome Denis Hurley to the Echo team.

"It's impossible to replace John Horgan and his experience. He has been a leading voice on GAA for years and this paper has benefitted greatly from his experience for years and we will miss him.

"But I am delighted to welcome Denis to the team. He has built up a vast amount of experience over the past 10 years and he will be a great edition to our sports team.

"I know he will hit the ground running and I wish him well in his new role for the paper."